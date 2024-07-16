'It's been the honour of my life': Gareth Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat

'It's been the honour of my life': Gareth Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Gareth Southgate has stepped down as England manager following Sunday night's Euro 2024 defeat at the hands of Spain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In an open letter posted to the England website, Southgate said it had been "the honour of my life" to coach the side to two European finals.

Southgate, 53, leaves the role after eight years in charge of the national side.

As part of his resignation statement, Southgate wrote: "As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England. It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all."

Explaining it was time "for a new chapter", the England hero said that he had "joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football".

Read in Full: Gareth Southgate's emotional statement resigning as England manager

The process for appointing Gareth’s successor is now believed to be under way, according to a statement from the FA.

After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions. — England (@England) July 16, 2024

"We aim to have our new manager confirmed as soon as possible," the FA added.

The former England player had come under increasing pressure following his side's tepid performance throughout the tournament.

Southgate said "we have the best fans in the world" as part of the emotional statement.

Read more: Gareth Southgate deserves to leave England graciously. A knighthood could keep everyone happy

Read more: Read in Full: Gareth Southgate's emotional statement resigning as England manager

His departure comes despite his official managerial contract running out in December.

England lost 2-1 to Spain during a tense final in Berlin on Sunday evening, with Southgate saying the "best team of the tournament" had won following the full time whistle.

It comes as former England captain Alan Shearer speculated in recent hours that the Euro 2024 final was probably Gareth Southgate’s last match as manager.

Gareth Southgate quits as England manager after Euro 2024 final defeat. Picture: Alamy

Southgate added that he looks forward to "watching players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can".

"Thank you, England – for everything," he signed off.

Following the announcement, a post on the official England X account read: "After 102 games and almost eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate has announced he is to leave his role as manager of the #ThreeLions."

The England team has touched down at Stansted Airport in the pouring rain on Monday following the European Championship heartbreak.

The forlorn-looking side disembarked their private team jet but did not appear to greet fans who had gathered at the airport behind the security fence.

England went into the final game as underdogs, against a Spanish side that have won all six of their games at the tournament so far.

But Gareth Southgate's men were hoping to use the disappointment of losing to Italy in the final of the last Euros to spur them onto glory for the first time since 1966.