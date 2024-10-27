Strictly star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after 'medical emergency' backstage at live show

By Kit Heren

Strictly star Amy Dowden was rushed to hospital on Saturday night after suffering a medical emergency backstage during a live show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Welsh dancer is said to be in remission from breast cancer after being diagnosed in May last year.

She returned to Strictly after a two-year absence this year.

Now it has emerged that Dowden was taken to hospital in an ambulance from the show's studios in Hertfordshire after being taken unwell.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says battle with cancer has 'changed her forever'

Read more: Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment

Dowden's spokesperson said in a statement given to MailOnline: "Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution.

"She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

"We request Amy's privacy in matters of health is kindly respected."

Dowden had earlier performed with her celebrity partner, JLS star JB Gill. They rose to fifth in the leaderboard after the performance.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene.

"One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care."

Amy Dowden in September. Picture: Getty

Dowden announced in February that she would return to the show this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease” following tests.

Following her comeback, she said she was "so happy [she] could burst."

Amy Dowden with celebrity dance partner JB Gill of JLS. Picture: Alamy

Dowden was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, after finding a lump the day before her honeymoon.