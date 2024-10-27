Baby dies aged three weeks in horror car crash, as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

The accident took place on the A451. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Kit Heren

A three week-old baby boy has died in a car crash in the West Midlands, with a man charged with causing his death.

The crash took place in the early hours of Saturday morning on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport.

A man and a woman who were also in the car needed hospital treatment for their injuries.

Craig Nunn, 39, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police said: "The charges are in relation to a collision on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport yesterday (Saturday 26 October), where a three-week-old baby sadly died."

Nunn, of Sandy Lane, Stourport will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates on Monday.

The crash involved a black Ford Focus and black Suzuki Vitara.

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith said: “A young baby boy has tragically died and our thoughts are very much with the baby’s parents and wider family at this incredibly distressing time.

He added: "I would ask anyone who was on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport around the time of the collision to please get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk and quote incident number 004i of 26 October 2024.

Alternatively speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.