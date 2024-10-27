Breaking News

Labour MP suspended from party after footage appears to show him punching man in face

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Chay Quinn

Labour have suspended Mike Amesbury MP from the party - after footage appeared to show him punching a man in the face in the early hours of Saturday.

A Labour Party spokesperson said on Sunday: "Mike Amesbury MP has been assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries following an incident on Friday night.

"As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury's membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation."

The suspension came after new footage from an altercation between Amesbury and another man appeared to show the politician punching him in the face.

The footage, obtained by MailOnline, appeared to show the elected representative suckerpunching the man in the street around 2.30am on Saturday morning.

The new clip emerged a day after Mr Amesbury said he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault in Frodsham after a night out.

The Member of Parliament for Runcorn and Helsby was seen in previous footage on social media in the aftermath of a supposed altercation.

Neither he or the Labour Party have responded to the new footage.

After initial reports emerged, Mr Amesbury, 55, said in a statement: "Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends.

“This morning, I contacted Cheshire Police myself to report what happened during this incident.

“I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, cooperate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.

“I remain fully committed to working hard for the people of Runcorn and Helsby, and am determined to remain an open and accessible MP for our community.”

Cheshire Police confirmed: "At 2.48am on Saturday 26 October, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

"A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for The Labour Party said: "We are aware of an incident that took place last night. We understand that Mike Amesbury MP approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will cooperate with any inquiries they have."

Mr Amesbury has been the MP for the area since 2017.