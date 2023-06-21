Brits to bathe in blistering 31C heat as 'Spanish plume' set to arrive in time for weekend

21 June 2023, 10:13

Temperatures in the UK are set to peak at 31C
Temperatures in the UK are set to peak at 31C
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits are set to bathe in 31C this week as a Spanish plume arrives from mainland Europe.

It comes after thunderstorms battered parts of the UK on Tuesday after weeks of sunshine and high temperatures.

The warm weather has already returned on Wednesday morning and temperatures will go even higher towards the end of the week.

In the south, there could be highs of up 31C following the arrival of the Spanish plume.

Temperatures could hit 31C in the south
Temperatures could hit 31C in the south

In Spain, some UK tourist hotspots could reach highs of 44C, with Seville set to hit 40C as early as Friday.

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Express: "At the moment the focus is on Spain for this weekend onwards and possible record temperatures, 47.6C being the current record.

"The bottom line - we are in very uncertain times with climate change and we are possibly at a tipping point."

Read More: Brits to be battered by thunder and lightning on wettest day this week - but hot weather isn't over yet

Read More: Fresh thunderstorm warnings for 32 areas as UK set to be battered by thunder and lightning

Meanwhile, Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon added: "A northwest/southeast split is likely to develop for the UK weather in the latter half of this week.

"Incursions of frontal rain for those in the northwest, and a dry, fine and sunny picture for those in the southeast.

"For the southeast in particular, this will mean a resumption of temperatures into the high 20C for some, possibly even reaching 30C through the weekend.

"It’ll be remaining warm elsewhere and, while subdued more in the northwest with more in the way of cloud and rain on Friday and Saturday, temperatures will still remain above average for the time of year in what has been a warm start to summer for many."

