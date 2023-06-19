Brits to be battered by thunder and lightning on wettest day this week - but hot weather isn't over yet

Storms are set to hit London this week. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits could be drenched in rain on the wettest day this week, with thunder and lightning also set to strike the capital.

Tuesday and Thursday will see thundery showers douse London, with sunny spells providing respite amid the storms.

Other cities across the UK, including Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow will also have rain this week.

In the capital, temperatures will remain relatively high throughout the week, peaking at about 29C on Saturday and Sunday.

But even in the rainy early part of the week, the mercury is not expected to drop much below 20C in the daytime, according to BBC weather forecasts for London.

The forecaster expects London to be dry on Monday, with sunny spells. Temperatures today will hit a peak of 24C, before dropping gradually into the evening.

Tuesday will begin with rain in the early hours, getting heavier by mid-morning, before gradually passing in the early evening.

Wednesday is expected to be largely dry, with temperatures in the early-mid twenties, and some chance of light showers between 11am and 4pm.

Thursday will begin sunny and dry, with the chance of rain gradually growing, with thunder and lighting expected from around 5pm. The storm should pass by about 8pm.

Despite the thunderstorms, temperatures are set to remain in the early-mid twenties throughout the day on Thursday.

Friday will be dry and largely sunny, with some cloudy spells. Temperatures could hit a peak of 25C.

The weekend will see a return of the hot weather London has experienced over the last few weeks - dry and sunny with an expected peak of 29C.

It comes after thunder, lightning and heavy rain lashed large swathes of the UK on Sunday, July 18.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that almost entirely covered England and Wales between noon and midnight on Sunday, with another lasting until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

As much as 80mm of rain fell within three to six hours in the worst affected regions. Lightning, strong winds and hail - which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

Temperatures remained high, reaching the mid 20s.

The heavy rain came as South East water hit customers with a hosepipe ban on Friday, after the recent spell of hot weather - despite record rainfall in the UK this year, including the wettest-ever March.

April was also well over the long term average for rainfall, although May was below.