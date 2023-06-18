Thunderstorms and torrential rain to sweep across UK as weather warning issued for flash flooding

18 June 2023, 12:59

Most of the UK could be hit with thunderstorms
Most of the UK could be hit with thunderstorms. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

Thunder, lightning and heavy rain is set to lash large swathes of the UK this Father's Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms almost entirely covers England and Wales between noon and midnight on Sunday, and there is also one until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

Torrential rain is on the cards, with as much as 80mm falling within three to six hours in the worst affected regions.

There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail - which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

However, temperatures are still expected to soar, reaching the mid 20s.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Grahame Madge, for the Met Office, said: "Some of the storms have the potential to be quite intense, with high rainfall rates.

"Some locations may well miss them all together but all we can do now is indicate that there is a risk across both countries."

He added: "We will keep the yellow warning closely monitored and if we need to escalate that for local areas then we will."

Read more: Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate

Read more: Michael Gove apologises for 'terrible' Partygate video showing staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules

Sarah Cook, of the Environment Agency, said: "On Sunday afternoon and into the night, slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to localised surface water flooding across England.

"Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexandra was accused of being a British spy as Ahmadi believers were detained at the border

'They had no mercy': British woman falsely accused of being a spy detained in 'appalling' conditions by Turkish police

Relatives grieve as they wait to collect the bodies of villagers who were killed in the attack

Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says government will move ahead with plans to overhaul judicial system

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank heading towards their positions near Bakhmut

Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine hits back against Russia – report

William during the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London and at Buckingham Palace with his family.

Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate

People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood

Sudan begins ceasefire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid

The rainbow junction was rolled out in February

Fury as council spends nearly £50,000 of taxpayer money on 'rainbow junction'

Glaciologists take measurements at Switzerland's Rhone Glacier

Swiss vote on climate Bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Blinken in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Philippines ferry fire

All 120 on board rescued after Philippines ferry catches fire at sea

William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

China US Blinken

US secretary of state arrives in Beijing in effort to cool US-China tensions

The NEU is continuing strikes and threatening coordinated action with other unions

Teachers announce more strikes with NEU threatening coordinated action with other unions

Michael Gove apologised for the video released on Saturday

Michael Gove apologises for 'terrible' Partygate video showing staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules

David Warburton was accused of inappropriate behaviour by two women last year - triggering a parliamentary investigation that he claims was flawed

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Russia Africa Putin

Putin meets African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Take That star liked several offensive tweets - leading to his sacking from a solo gig at Nottingham Pride

Take That's Howard Donald scrapped from Nottingham Pride after liking homophobic tweets

The Wlodarcyzk family were confirmed to be the four people who were found dead on Friday

Pictured: Two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

Mortgage payments could rise by over £3,000 a year - as rate rises continue to bite homeowners

Annual mortgage repayments set to rise by almost £3k next year

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast
Iran Saudi Arabia

Top Saudi diplomat arrives in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

Lhubiriha Secondary Schoo

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Davide Rebellin

Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

The mayor of the Ugandan border town said 41 bodies were recovered, including 38 pupils.

Students among at least 40 killed in Uganda school attack by militants linked to Islamic State group
Meeting in Ukraine

African leaders to discuss peace plan with Putin after Ukraine trip

Trooping the Colour of the King's reign

Beaming King Charles and royal family wave to crowds as they celebrate the monarch's birthday parade with flypast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King's Birthday Honours list has been released

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours list
William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit