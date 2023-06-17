New Partygate video shows staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules at CCHQ

The new footage shows Tory staff flouting lockdown rules and acknowledging they were doing so. Picture: Daily Mirror

By Chay Quinn

The first footage of a Partygate bash during lockdown has been released - showing staff dancing alongside buffet food and mocking Government pandemic rules.

A video obtained by the Sunday Mirror shows staff at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) swing-dancing in front of buffet platters and alcohol.

Two dancers twirl past a sign saying “Please keep your distance” and when the person filming the video is challenged, a colleague is heard acknowledging that the bash was "like, bending the rules.”

The bombshell comes just days after Boris Johnson resigned following a damning report by the Privileges Committee declaring that he lied to Parliament about his knowledge of the scandal.

The footage also shows Ben Mallet who was recently awarded an OBE in Johnson's resignation honours list - a revelation which is likely to inflame further tensions over the gongs.

The party was previously revealed after photos of the bash which included Shaun Bailey, a former Tory candidate for Mayor of London.

EXCLUSIVE: First ever Partygate video revealed as Tories drink, dance and laugh at Covid rulespic.twitter.com/vIHbuIqWWf — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 17, 2023

The party at CCHQ was for staff running Shaun Bailey's mayoral campaign. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson was accused of an 'attack on democracy' by the report published last week into his Partygate statements.

The former prime minister had been under investigation by the Commons privileges committee since last June, after an investigation by police and then senior civil servant Sue Gray confirmed a series of gatherings had taken place in Downing Street during lockdowns.

The bombshell report from the committee said he had been "disingenuous" and if he had not already as an MP he should have been suspended for 90 days.

The report also said Mr Johnson should be banned from getting a former MP pass for the Parliamentary estate.