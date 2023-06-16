'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

16 June 2023, 17:44

Shelagh Fogarty on the dishonesty of some Boris Johnson supporters

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Shelagh Fogarty wanted to know where the latest events in politics left Rishi Sunak, the Conservative party, the government's electoral chances, and the country as a whole.

"I almost feel like apologising for beginning again with a conversation about Boris Johnson, but I don't think it is about Boris Johnson this one, I think it's actually about Rishi Sunak", Shelagh Fogarty began.

Her monologue came as Boris Johnson was officially confirmed as the Daily Mail's new columnist, following his resignation last week and the release of the Partygate report by the Privileges Committee, which found he had misled Parliament.

Shelagh felt that the dishonesty has affected "sections of our politics": "I say 'sections' very deliberately because it isn't pervasive - it has just been allowed to have too much space, I think, over the last few years, and too much almost respect for the dishonesty that people peddle."

READ MORE: Tory MPs divided over Boris: Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'vindictive' report that will 'help not hinder' former PM's return

Caller: Boris Johnson's defenders are on 'hopium'

READ MORE: 'The ramblings of a desperate man': Reactions to speculation Boris Johnson is planning to run for Mayor again

The radio presenter could not understand why Conservative MPs came out repeatedly to defend Boris Johnson, "no matter what he said and did", and stopped wanting to speak to them because "I knew each time they opened their mouth, an untruth was coming out of it".

Shelagh continued: "If that can't be stopped with conversation and with proof, then it has to be stopped by simply not giving them the microphone."

"That's terrible, it's terrible that we reached that point", she added.

One of her callers later in the show branded the support for the ex-PM as an example of "cognitive dissonance", adding that his defenders are on "hopium", allowing them to maintain their admiration for the former Prime Minister.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Frazer Knight

Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

Green Belt Housing

Tories have had ‘no vision’ apart from Brexit, states Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions
‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former MP Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson in 'clear breach' of ministerial code after accepting job as columnist

Robert Bowers, 50, has been found guilty of murder after he shot 11 people at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue on 27 October 2018

Gunman who killed 11 people in US synagogue attack found guilty on 63 charges

The pair have reportedly clashed over the years.

Robbie Williams accused of ‘environmental vandalism’ in £17.5m home amid ongoing feud with Led Zeppelin neighbour
Tutankhamun may have died in a drink driving accident, a researcher has claimed

Did drink-driving accident kill Tutankhamun? Fresh evidence suggests crash caused 'slow, painful death from infection'
A police officer was stabbed in Maidstone

Police officer stabbed in Kent airlifted to hospital in 'serious condition' in hospital as suspect arrested
Grace Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were stabbed to death in Nottingham

Man, 31, charged with triple murder after students knifed to death in Nottingham