Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

3 March 2023, 15:39

By Alice Bourne

This ex-civil servant told Shelagh Fogarty that the conspiracies that Sue Gray had a "deliberate plot against the PM" during her report on Downing Street parties is "pretty far-fetched".

Ex-civil servant Jill Rutter told Shelagh Fogarty that the appointment of Sue Gray to Labour's chief of staff is not a "political plot", suggesting it was just another "conspiracy theory" championed by Johnson supporters.

Ms. Rutter, former programme director at the Institute for Government, continued: "In many ways, it's just as likely that one of the things that motivated Sue Gray to go and help Kier Starmer prepare for the government was what she saw and condemned in her report" rather than any prior political affiliation.

These comments come after the appointment of ex-senior civil servant Sue Gray who oversaw the official inquiry into lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.

Read More: Covid rule breaches would have been 'obvious' to Boris Johnson at several gatherings, top MPs say

Read More: James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Boris Johnson supporters have promised to undermine the appointment and see it as undermining the findings of the Sue Gray Report 2022 which led partly to Boris Johnson's resignation. Attention is also being paid to whether Rishi Sunak might block the appointment entirely.

Ms. Rutter elaborated on the report saying it "actually let the Prime Minister off relatively lightly" and "may have tipped her over the edge into thinking maybe I can do some good in helping a new government hitting the ground running."

She concluded: "The facts of the party will determine the fate of Boris Johnson not the authorship of Sue Gray."

Read More: Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

Child abuse scandal: Mother of victim reveals 'despicable' police response

'I begged for help': Mother of child abuse victim reveals 'despicable' police failings

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'

James O'Brien blasts Ministers for boosting city fat cats' pay 'to show benefits of Brexit'
Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Veteran journalist demands answers after Carrie Johnson story pulled

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

