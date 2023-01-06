Caller insists there’s ‘nothing shocking’ in Prince Harry’s new memoir

6 January 2023, 16:47

By Ellen Morgan

This LBC caller said he couldn’t believe that the world had been “sucked into the PR machine” that surrounds the royal family after Prince Harry’s memoir was released yesterday in Spain.

Insisting that Prince Harry's memoir is only a publicity stunt, Martin in Fulham said he wouldn't be surprised "if William and Harry are talking on a daily basis, laughing all the way to the bank!"

He asked Shelagh Fogarty “where in this book is there anything shocking? There’s nothing that doesn’t happen to every single family every single day in every corner of the world”.

The caller even said he wouldn't be surprised "if William and Harry are talking on a daily basis, laughing all the way to the bank!"

But while Shelagh agreed that the book contained some universal experiences that are part of “life’s rich tapestry,” she thought it had brought the Royals down to Earth.

“They are pawns as well,” she reminded Martin, telling him that the royal family were built up by a “system that curates their image very, very carefully.”

Shelagh recalled Princess Diana’s panorama interview, which was “deeply explosive” at the time it was broadcast and said that, in the same way, it redefined Prince Charles’s image, a similar shift was happening now for Prince William.

“I wouldn’t want a relationship with anyone who is that false and harmful,” Shelagh said, referencing Prince Harry’s allegations that his brother attacked him and was verbally abusive to his wife.

Martin conceded that “you can’t live a normal existence in this institution,” and recognised that “when it comes to the surface that they’re human, we can’t get our heads around it!”

READ MORE: Prince Harry 'breached' royal privacy in his new book, claims caller

He still maintained that the revelations in Prince Harry’s memoir “are not shocking,” but bet the woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to in a field behind a pub will “be on I’m a Celebrity by the end of the year”.

The caller continued to insist that the book would boost the royal family's image, saying they “thrive on this sort of thing,” and “there’s no such thing as bad publicity”.

Shelagh concluded by asking whether Martin was shocked after Diana’s interview was broadcast, to which he replied he was, but Prince Harry’s memoir was not on the same scale.

“They have their strengths and their weaknesses, but I can’t believe this has blown everything off the front pages.”

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Image of Spare: Penguin

Prince Harry has been 'naive' to intention of book investors, caller believes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics

Nighttime story

Shelagh Fogarty displeased by Mr Sunak's 'boring' and 'head boy' toned speech

shelagh

Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown

shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'

Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

strikes

Strikes won't impact adequacy of ambulance service says caller who 'laid in back of ambulance dying' last Christmas

Shelagh Fogarty 21/12/22

'I've never seen the NHS under as much pressure as it is now', says Nuffield Trust Chief

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests

Vulnerable people still being sent to care homes without Covid tests, claims carer

Macron faces challenging second term

'There is anger afoot': France is a 'divided' country, warns correspondent

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment is 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Scott Morrison's 'blessed' disability comment 'harmful', argues MENCAP's Ciara Lawrence

Caller backs Prince Harry over security fears

Queen's Jubilee: Prince Harry security fears shared by Shelagh Fogarty caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The postman was jailed for killing the 18-month-old toddler because he 'irritated' him

Postman jailed for killing 18-month-old baby who 'irritated' him as boy's mother is convicted of child cruelty
Harry said he killed 25 Taliban and his comments have been attacked by Lord Hutton

Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury
Several Buffalo Bills players were in tears after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin breathing on his own again after cardiac arrest mid-game

The Golden Globe-nominated actress faced down the hammer wielding burglar at her £750,000 Bayswater home

Coronation Street star Stephanie Beacham faced hammer wielding burglar during break-in at her London home
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell

Two sisters and man who died in Perth hotel fire identified by police

The footballer was arrested in Dublin

Ex-Premier League footballer arrested after cops find him in car carrying £4,000 of cocaine after police chase