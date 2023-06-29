'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

29 June 2023, 15:31 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 15:37

Migrant children blow bubbles at each other
Migrant children blow bubbles at each other . Picture: Getty

By Anna Fox

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is to take the Rwanda ruling to Supreme Court as plans are deemed unlawful, and caller Johnathan claims the UK is "overstretched".

The government is being "forced to deal and react to a problem that is not of their making" claimed caller Jonathan.

He told Shelagh Fogarty: "We appear to be emptying out certain parts of the world and effectively overwhelming and destroying other parts of the world purely because of the increased population."

Caller Jonathan continued saying: "In this country we already have, we have lots of things not working like health, sewerage, water, they're all overstretched, it's a race to the bottom."

Referring to the increasing number of migrants attempting to cross the Channel, Jonathan claimed "LBC presenters seem to have this opinion that we are going to fill this country up and we are not allowed to protect this country."

Shelagh replied: "Is that what you think I think?"

Asserting her viewpoint, Shelagh said: "Well in the last 40 minutes, I've at least twice, possibly three times, made it explicitly clear that isn't what I think."

After he claimed that Shelagh's "persona" spoke for her, the presenter replied: "I tend to speak with my tongue as opposed to my persona."

READ MORE: 'Not a safe country': Government's Rwanda plan ruled unlawful by Court of Appeal - but PM comes out fighting

Barrister says the Rwanda policy will be brought to The Supreme Court

Shelagh challenged Jonathan's view saying: "I have said several times in this hour that Rishi Sunak is right to want to stop the boats, and any Home Secretary is right to say we should say who comes into this country, and who doesn't.

"What bit of that amounts to me saying anyone who wants to live here, should be allowed to live here?"

Jonathan claimed Shelagh had "misunderstood the point", stating "We all understand what you're also not saying."

Read more: Boris Johnson allies Dorries and Rees-Mogg accused of 'disturbing' campaign to 'undermine' Partygate probe

"What am I not saying?" Shelagh questioned.

"You're not saying the fact that we're overwhelmed with people already, none of our services work", Jonathan replied.

Irate at the caller's assertion, Shelagh said: "That's not because of the numbers of people, it's because of the quality of services, it's the reduction of funding in those services and we need to grow the wealth of this country in order to pay for better services."

Continuing, Jonathan exclaimed: "You're not taking into account the numbers of people that are overstretching the health service which was designed for 44 million people, it's now providing for double that".

Questioning his rhetoric, Shelagh said: "We don't currently have enough people to fill the vacancies we have in this country, so on what level are we full?"

Struggling to provide evidence for his viewpoint, the caller stated: "You are more sympathetic towards immigrants and migrants than I am!"

Replying, Shelagh said: "I am sympathetic to migrants and asylum seekers, I am not sympathetic to criminals and I think if we had a better asylum system and worked better internationally against those criminal gangs that exploit people, the world would be a better place and Britain would be a calmer country."

Their debate arose as the Court of Appeal ruled the UK's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda as unlawful.

The government will seek to appeal against a court ruling which deemed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful, Rishi Sunak has said.

Continuing, Jonathan exclaimed: "You're not taking into account the numbers of people that are overstretching the health service which was designed for 44 million people, it's now providing for double that".

Questioning his rhetoric, Shelagh said: "We don't currently have enough people to fill the vacancies we have in this country, so on what level are we full?"

Struggling to provide evidence for his viewpoint, the caller stated: "You are more sympathetic towards immigrants and migrants than I am!"

Replying, Shelagh said: "I am sympathetic to migrants and asylum seekers, I am not sympathetic to criminals and I think if we had a better asylum system and worked better internationally against those criminal gangs that exploit people, the world would be a better place and Britain would be a calmer country."

Their debate arose as the Court of Appeal ruled the UK's plan to deport migrants to Rwanda as unlawful.

The government will seek to appeal against a court ruling which deemed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda are unlawful, Rishi Sunak has said.

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Frazer Knight

Prince Harry seemed 'more confident and direct' with answers today, says LBC reporter

Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

08/11/22

‘There's something quite sinister about the way Just Stop Oil is protesting’, says LBC caller
'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up

Ex-police officer ‘frustrated’ that young girls are being ‘blackmailed’ by gangs preventing them speaking up
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Secretary Suella Braverman visiting Rwanda in March and right, Rishi Sunak, who wants the court's decision to be challenged

'Unfair Brits are forced to absorb thousands': Braverman's fury after Rwanda plan ruled 'unlawful' as Govt plots appeal
Madonna back home after spell in intensive care

Madonna back home and 'in the clear' after stay in intensive care with serious bacterial infection
Vladimir Putin has drawn a smiley face as his regime continues to 'clean house'

Putin draws bizarre smiley face and poses for selfies, as Kremlin 'cleans house' after failed Wagner Group march
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Key Madeleine McCann witness reveals moment suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed' and how 'she didn’t scream'
The temperature could approach 40C

Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty of rape

Met police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Brighton stag do two weeks before wedding