Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

By Hannah Holland

This was the moment in May 2022 that Shelagh Fogarty challenged Boris-backing Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, over whether Boris Johnson had accepted responsibility following the Partygate scandal.

Shelagh Fogarty quizzed Jonathan Gullis MP after the release of Sue Gray's highly anticipated report on the lockdown gatherings held in and around Downing Street.

After Shelagh pushed the MP for Stoke-On-Trent North for answers over whether he felt Mr Johnson had "lost moral authority", the MP dodged the question, repeating he believed the Prime Minister had “accepted full responsibility”.

She rebuked: 'I'm asking you to talk about moral authority, and strangely you cannot.'

Mr Gullis responded: "I can, I’m telling you - you just don't like the answer that I'm giving you. That's not my problem, that's yours."

“It’s not that I don’t like the answer… the answer you’re giving me is not an answer to the question of whether he’s lost moral authority", Shelagh argued.

