Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

26 December 2022, 16:30

By Hannah Holland

This was the moment in May 2022 that Shelagh Fogarty challenged Boris-backing Tory MP, Jonathan Gullis, over whether Boris Johnson had accepted responsibility following the Partygate scandal.

LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

Shelagh Fogarty quizzed Jonathan Gullis MP after the release of Sue Gray's highly anticipated report on the lockdown gatherings held in and around Downing Street.

After Shelagh pushed the MP for Stoke-On-Trent North for answers over whether he felt Mr Johnson had "lost moral authority", the MP dodged the question, repeating he believed the Prime Minister had “accepted full responsibility”.

She rebuked: 'I'm asking you to talk about moral authority, and strangely you cannot.'

Mr Gullis responded: "I can, I’m telling you - you just don't like the answer that I'm giving you. That's not my problem, that's yours."

“It’s not that I don’t like the answer… the answer you’re giving me is not an answer to the question of whether he’s lost moral authority", Shelagh argued.

Thank you for listening to LBC through the year. Have a great Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Andrew Marr 22/12/22

Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

6 hours ago

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

1 day ago

shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time

2 days ago

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

2 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

2 days ago

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

12 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Farage is an ex-LBC host

Nigel Farage won't stand for Parliament again as he 'fears eighth successive defeat at the polls'
Elle Edwards was a beautician on Merseyside

Loved ones pay tribute to make-up artist, 26, killed in 'random' Merseyside pub shooting

A woman who was killed in a Christmas Eve shooting at Merseyside pub is not thought to have been targeted, Merseyside Police have said.

Woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting was not targeted, police believe

Apple is facing further manufacturing delays for the new iPhone amid rocketing Covid-19 cases in China, with experts warning of months of disruption.

Apple faces further iPhone manufacturing delays amid mass Covid outbreak in China

Migrants are pictured during a prior rescue

Ninety people cross Channel on two small boats on Christmas Day before being taken to Dover processing centre
Kathleen McGinness died on Christmas Day

Tenth person injured in Jersey flats explosion dies of her wounds

Keir Starmer has vowed a new crackdown

Labour vows to strengthen Hunting Act to close 'loophole' that allows illegal killing of foxes
Pickles leads anti-lobbying watchdog Acoba

Ministers who break lobbying rules could be fined £30,000 in bid to strengthen 'toothless' regulations
Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!