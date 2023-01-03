Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

3 January 2023, 19:54

By Abbie Reynolds

This Shelagh Fogarty caller becomes very passionate in ranting about the government's impact on "our beautiful country".

Rishi Sunak delivered a New Years' message, which was posted on the Number 10 YouTube channel, in which he recognised the "difficult" decisions his government has made in the last year and claimed he will be putting the public's priorities first in 2023.

Shelagh Fogarty said - although she wouldn't condone it - a "sure" way to start a revolution would be to play the PM's message throughout the struggling hospitals in the NHS. Watch this monologue on Global Player.

Marie in Earlsfield called in to say even though a "revolution" might be "extreme" "the worms are turning" within the public's feelings towards the government.

Her rage began: "We've had twelve years of this and look what has happened to our beautiful country!

"They're fat, they're greedy and they lie! And they've been proven to lie."

READ MORE: 'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

"Twelve years they've tipped away, they've got fatter and fatter," her scrutiny continued.

"How can it be - and again it is on record - that the rich have got richer and the poor have got poorer the working man can't even afford to put food on the table If something isn't done soon honestly the worms are turning because people will not put up with it!"

"We've put up with it for too long, sorry if I am shouting," she apologised but Shelagh assured her that "passion is fine".

At the beginning of her call, Marie said the government are out of touch with the problems that most of UK currently faces.

"They've all got private health care, their children go to private schools," she had said.

"How dare they! Who the hell has the right to say what the living wage is when they have got no idea how people cope on the living wage?"

She asked why we should have to keep listening to the "rubbish that" the Conservatives "spout", telling Shelagh that "something has to change".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China

Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown

Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown

shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'

Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

strikes

Strikes won't impact adequacy of ambulance service says caller who 'laid in back of ambulance dying' last Christmas

Shelagh Fogarty 21/12/22

'I've never seen the NHS under as much pressure as it is now', says Nuffield Trust Chief

Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle

Shelagh 15/12/22

'I don't think we'll ever reclaim the streets': Shelagh Fogarty despairs after murder of Zara Aleena

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

Caller got bigger fine than Boris and Rishi on way to see dying Dad

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

'Their positions are untenable': Caller says Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak 'must go'

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Network Rail says it is 'on the right path' to a deal

Deal to halt rail strikes 'within touching distance' as Brits prepare for second day of commuter chaos
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has appeared in court accused of defrauding investors of billions of dollars.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud charges in US federal court amid huge media scrum
Williams has been convicted over her false claims

Woman, 22, lied that she was raped by Asian grooming gang and hit herself with hammer to fake injuries
Thieves who broke into the house of Olympian Mark Cavendish stole two valuable watches among other items and threatened to 'stab him up' in front of his kids.

Masked raiders who broke into the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish threatened to 'stab him up' in front of children
The three guards have all been sentenced over their affairs

Women prison guards at same jail sentenced for affairs with inmates as colleagues get training to stop corruption
Thousands gathered for the procession in Santos.

Thousands of mourners line the streets in Santos to say final farewell to football legend Pele