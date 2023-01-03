Caller brands Tory government 'fat and greedy' in scathing tirade

By Abbie Reynolds

This Shelagh Fogarty caller becomes very passionate in ranting about the government's impact on "our beautiful country".

Rishi Sunak delivered a New Years' message, which was posted on the Number 10 YouTube channel, in which he recognised the "difficult" decisions his government has made in the last year and claimed he will be putting the public's priorities first in 2023.

Shelagh Fogarty said - although she wouldn't condone it - a "sure" way to start a revolution would be to play the PM's message throughout the struggling hospitals in the NHS. Watch this monologue on Global Player.

Marie in Earlsfield called in to say even though a "revolution" might be "extreme" "the worms are turning" within the public's feelings towards the government.

Her rage began: "We've had twelve years of this and look what has happened to our beautiful country!

"They're fat, they're greedy and they lie! And they've been proven to lie."

"Twelve years they've tipped away, they've got fatter and fatter," her scrutiny continued.

"How can it be - and again it is on record - that the rich have got richer and the poor have got poorer the working man can't even afford to put food on the table If something isn't done soon honestly the worms are turning because people will not put up with it!"

"We've put up with it for too long, sorry if I am shouting," she apologised but Shelagh assured her that "passion is fine".

I’m so proud of this country and I can’t wait for 2023.



Happy New Year! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/imlHM8xO5U — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 31, 2022

At the beginning of her call, Marie said the government are out of touch with the problems that most of UK currently faces.

"They've all got private health care, their children go to private schools," she had said.

"How dare they! Who the hell has the right to say what the living wage is when they have got no idea how people cope on the living wage?"

She asked why we should have to keep listening to the "rubbish that" the Conservatives "spout", telling Shelagh that "something has to change".