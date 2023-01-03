'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch James O'Brien make a complete mockery of a headline which pits the public against strike action.

James O'Brien tore apart a headline which read: 'Millions will shun trains forever if the strikes continue'

He ridiculed the "corrupted" "logic of right-wing media" by applying the statement to other sectors taking industrial action.

"Nurses have got a strike scheduled so presumably we are going to see: 'Millions will stop using the NHS if the strikes continue'" he suggested, asking: "Well what will they do instead?"

"They will start using witch doctors!" he mocked.

"People will never go on holiday again if the baggage handlers keep striking!" Came his second example.

His "dissection for what passes as journalism in 2023" continued, "What are you going to do instead? Get a bloody pogo stick? I mean honestly," he asked in astonishment.

James questioned how the public would cope if they - like the article suggested - were really "refusing to ever use those services ever again".

"If these absolute clown cars are correct and you're going to respond to industrial action by the RMT and ASLEF by never getting on a train, forever

"Forever! You don't believe me?" he said holding up the paper containing the headline: "Forever ever and ever. Amen!"

"I'm told by one of my correspondents that shares in flying carpets have gone up by 300% this morning," James teased.

"If these people keep on striking I am going to start flying to work. I'm going to get a helicopter or possibly an enormous space hopper,

"If you see anybody coming up the A4 on an enormous space hopper it's me!"

"Boing boing boing I'll go!"