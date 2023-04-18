‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

18 April 2023, 15:35 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 15:46

Caller: ‘They never checked to see if my baby was breathing!’

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien spoke to this black mother who says she was ‘disregarded’ during the birth of her fifth child.

A black mother, Latoya told James O'Brien how she "refused" to leave the hospital after she was asked to by the doctor.

After she did give birth, she told James: "They still never checked my notes, they still never checked to see if my baby was breathing or if everything was ok, they literally totally disregarded everything.

"I mean I do look young but unfortunately they never look at any of my records and one of the things they missed, was I had Group Strep B which is meant to be treated with antibiotics before I gave birth and they missed that."

The call comes after a report by MPs found that the UK needs to tackle "appalling" higher death rates for black women in childbirth.

The Women and Equalities Committee has said that racism has played a key part in creating health disparities.

The NHS said that it was on board with making care safer for all pregnant women in the UK.

The government wants to invest £165m into the workforce with an extra 3,650 training places a year.

READ MORE: Racial disparity in policing remains 22 years after Stephen Lawrence inquiry, MPs warn

Latoya continued: "Unfortunately I was never told I had Group Strep B and it means that after the labour I gave birth in half an hour and my daughter, who was beautiful and amazing, was born. You know what happened they came in and said 'I'm going to have to take your baby away - you've got Group Strep B.'

"They didn't even use the word Strep B, they used an abbreviation...I said to her 'what is that' and she said Group Strep B and I said 'Oh my god Group Strep B, I'm meant to be treated' and she almost had a heart attack because she didn't realise I knew so much about it."

James then asked: "What gives you confidence that a lot of this happened to you because you are black Latoya?"

Latoya replied: "It's because of the unconscious bias, immediately I walked in, and as I said they didn't actually check my records because they made an assumption..."

James interrupted: "Do you buy into this because it's a charitable interpretation of discrimination if that could be such a thing, that this idea that black women being stronger could be part of bias?"

Latoya admitted: "Always. Since I've been having kids it's always been that because I've given birth three times without any pain relief, I've chosen to and that's because I was denied it."

READ MORE: Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report: The key points

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei disputes with Edwina Currie

'Don't blame the Ukraine war for the nursing shortage': Matt Frei debates with former Health Minister Edwina Currie

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash
Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyber-flashing

Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine
The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'
King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
Cross Q

Cross Question 17/04 | Watch Again

Could things get any worse for Humza Yousef? asks Gina Davidson

Humza Yousaf's hopes to reset agenda "torpedoed"