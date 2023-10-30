'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport

30 October 2023, 13:18

James dissects the root cause of the 'explosion of hatred' towards Jews at Dagestan's airport

By Anna Fox

James dissects the root cause of the 'explosion of hatred' towards Jews, after Dagestan's airport was stormed by an anti-Semitic mob.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mob in Russia’s mostly Muslim region of Dagestan stormed the airport in Makhachkala in search of Jewish passengers arriving from Israel.

Video footage on social media showed an angry crowd running through the airport in Makhachkala seeking people arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Reacting to the distressing news James O'Brien asserted: "They might as well have been carrying burning torches as they sought to essentially round up Jews".

Footages shared online showed hundreds of young men, some carrying Palestinian flags, storming the tarmac of the Makhachkala international airport and climbing on to grounded planes, attempting to break the windows.

Analysing the situation, James said: "It's probably got a lot to do with what is currently happening in Gaza, but that is not a hatred that appeared afresh or anew.

Read More: Israel pushes more troops into Gaza as Hamas war 'expands', amid 'civil order breakdown as aid warehouse broken into'

James O'Brien on perception of violence in the Israel-Hamas war

"That is a hatred that has roots going back centuries, a hatred that has roots as old as religion itself."

Religous authorities in the region have implied that they may need to evacuate an estimated 800 Jewish families from across Dagestan.

Read More: Israel and Hamas engage in direct clashes near border crossing as IDF ground operation intensifies

Continuing, James noted how the mob represented a "resurrection of hatred bubbling to the surface", adding that the situation in Gaza is "clearly a catalyst, but not a cause".

He added: "It's an existential battle for survival for Jewish people, for supporters of the Israeli government, for Jewish supporters of the Israeli government."

Russia's aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, said security forces later brought the situation under control.

Read more: 'Europe is the next stop' Jerusalem Deputy Mayor warns of rising anti-Semitism as Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis

James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller

JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths

JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien

JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut

Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech

JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien

James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules

JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault

James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault

James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack

James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

'Its beyond parody': James O'Brien responds to Liz Truss' 4000 word essay

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

3 months ago

Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named next year.

Firearms officer charged with Chris Kaba’s murder will be named publicly, judge rules

Police are investigating Johnson's death.

Police investigating death of ice hockey star Adam Johnson after ‘skate cut throat’ in freak accident
Joshua Bowles punched and stabbed the woman repeatedly at the centre

Ex-GCHQ worker jailed for life after trying to murder US spy in 'politically motivated' knife attack
The group dined and drank nearly £500 worth of food and drink before driving away.

Restaurant blasts party of seven who dined on pricey seafood and dashed to avoid paying nearly £500 bill
Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

'Beheaded by Hamas': Heartbreak for Shani Louk's family as Israeli president reveals part of her skull has been found
More than 60 protesters were arrested on the group's first day of action

More than 60 arrested after Just Stop Oil protesters bring traffic to standstill in Parliament Square
Martin Reynolds turned on disappearing WhatsApp messages in a Covid group

Boris Johnson aide admits turning on 'disappearing WhatsApps' ahead of Covid inquiry launch
Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry cause of death inconclusive and 'deferred' pending toxicology tests as 911 call emerges
Should supermarket self-checkouts be binned to help tackle shoplifting?

Let's stop using self-checkouts to help us crack down on shop theft, writes Johnny Jenkins

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars understood to be working on a joint tribute

Devastated Friends co-stars 'working on a joint statement' after beloved co-star Matthew Perry's sudden death