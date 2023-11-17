Exclusive

'I've spent more time with James Cleverly this week than with Suella Braverman in the last year', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Sadiq Khan: 'I've spent more time with the new Home Sec in the last week than the previous one'

By Kieran Kelly

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he has spent more time with the new Home Secretary James Cleverly this week than he did with his predecessor Suella Braverman during her entire time in office.

Ms Braverman, who was brought back in as home secretary in October last year, was sacked by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week after she made inflammatory comments about how police have dealt with pro-Palestinian marches in London.

She was replaced by the former foreign secretary, James Cleverly, who, set up a meeting with him 'within 24 hours of getting the job',' the Mayor of London said.

“I’ve spent more time with the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, in the last week, than the previous one in the last year," Mr Khan told LBC's James O'Brien.

Suella Braverman (L) was sacked on Monday. James Cleverly (R) replace her. Picture: Getty

As for his relationship with Ms Braverman, Mr Khan told LBC that they had “no meetings” and said they didn’t speak at all in the run up to Armistice Day last week, which resulted in violence from counter-protesters trying to reach a pro-Palestine march.

Listing off the home secretaries he has worked with, which includes Theresa May, Priti Patel and Amber Rudd, Mr Khan said he worked with all previous occupants of the role more than Braverman.

'There was no talk before the intervention of the Home Secretary and Prime Minister...'

@SadiqKhan believes that Suella Braverman 'emboldened' the far-right to disrupt Remembrance Day. pic.twitter.com/EcIeDKKpFO — LBC (@LBC) November 17, 2023

“Even in the first 24 hours of James Cleverly being appointed, he made time to speak to me for 45 minutes. Put aside party politics, that’s what grown-ups have got to do.

“You’re the home secretary, have a joint responsibiltiy for the police service with the Mayor of London. You care about the city, I hope.

“I hope it bodes well for the relationship between the home secretary and Mayor of London but also, for Londoners and the police service."