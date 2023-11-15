Emergency laws needed to ‘stop the boats’, says sacked Suella Braverman after court rules against Rwanda plan

15 November 2023, 16:27 | Updated: 15 November 2023, 16:32

Suella Braverman has spoken out following the court ruling on the Rwanda plan
Suella Braverman has spoken out following the court ruling on the Rwanda plan. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said emergency laws need to be introduced to 'stop the boats' after the Supreme Court ruled the Rwanda migrant plan was unlawful.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Braverman said the bill must block off the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and "other routes of legal challenge".

If laws are not introduced, the government must "explain to the British people why they should accept ever greater numbers of illegal arrivals", she said.

The axed Home Secretary tweeted: "Today’s Supreme Court judgement is no surprise.

"It was predicted by a number of people close to the process. Given the current state of the law, there is no reason to criticise the judges. Instead, the government must introduce emergency legislation.

"The Bill must block off ECHR, HRA, and other routes of legal challenge. This will give Parliament a clear choice: control illegal migration or explain to the British people why they should accept ever greater numbers of illegal arrivals settling here.

"Those who - like me - believe that effective immigration control is vital must understand that they cannot have their cake and eat it: there is no chance of curbing illegal migration within the current legal framework. We must legislate or admit defeat."

Read more: Rishi Sunak vows to 'stop the boats' despite Rwanda ruling, as he says sending migrants to a third country is lawful

It comes after the Prime Minister said he is willing to make changes to "domestic legal frameworks".

He is now facing a backlash from Tory MPs who have already made demands to leave the ECHR and alter the Human Rights Act.

Speaking in the House of Commons at Prime Minister's Questions in the wake of the ruling, Mr Sunak said: "This morning, the Supreme Court gave a judgement on the Rwanda plan. They confirmed that the principle of removing asylum seekers to a safe third country is lawful.

"There are further element that they want additional certainty and noted that changes can be delivered in the future to address those issues.

Rishi Sunak said he is preparing a Rwanda plan B after the initial version of the deal was quashed
Rishi Sunak said he is preparing a Rwanda plan B after the initial version of the deal was quashed. Picture: Parliament TV

"The government has been working already on a new treaty with Rwanda and we will finalise that in light of today's judgement.

"And furthermore, if necessary, I am prepared to revisit our domestic legal frameworks.

"Let me assure the House, my commitment to stopping the boats is unwavering."

His comments came before a fiery clash with Sir Keir Starmer over the appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary.

Read more: Rishi's Rwanda plan is unlawful: Government's flagship policy to send migrants to Africa blocked by Supreme Court

The former PM has been appointed to the House of Lords to serve in the government.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said it agreed with the Court of Appeal that the Rwanda scheme is unlawful.

The plan would see people who arrive in the UK illegally get sent to Rwanda to be processed for asylum there. They would have no ability to claim asylum in Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer criticised Sunak's appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary
Sir Keir Starmer criticised Sunak's appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary. Picture: Parliament TV

Rwanda would either offer them asylum there or deport them back to a country they are entitled to reside in.

For most, that would involve them being sent back to the country they had left in the first place - potentially opening them up to persecution there.

The Supreme Court pointed to evidence showing people would be put at risk of "refoulement" - being forced back to the country they had left - and would face a state with a "poor human rights record" that the UK had criticised two years ago for "extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances and torture".

That sparked a backlash, with Tory MPs lining up to call for action in response to the ruling.

Rishi Sunak hoped the Rwanda deal would help stop the boats
Rishi Sunak hoped the Rwanda deal would help stop the boats. Picture: Alamy

Lee Anderson, the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said the government should "ignore the laws" and "just put the planes in the air now and send them to Rwanda".

"I think the British people have been very patient, I've been very patient, and now they're demanding action. And this has sort of forced our hand a little bit now," he said.

"My take is we should just put the planes in the air now and send them to Rwanda and show strength."

Jonathan Gullis, of the New Conservatives faction with in the party, said the government should introduce a so-called "notwithstanding bill" that would override the law - including treaties Britain has signed up to - so it could pass without courts blocking it.

There have been repeated calls from his own party to leave the ECHR and modify or scrap the Human Rights Act.

Rishi Sunak has reacted to the Rwanda ruling

Rishi Sunak vows to 'stop the boats' despite Rwanda ruling, as he says sending migrants to a third country is lawful

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat
Kate and William posted this photo on Instagram

Kate and William lead royal well-wishes to King Charles as they share photos to mark his 75th birthday
King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

