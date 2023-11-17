Sacked Suella Braverman reveals her five-point plan to get migrant flights to Rwanda

17 November 2023, 00:57

The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking.
The former Home Secretary has revealed what she thinks Rishi Sunak's legislation is lacking. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Suella Braverman has revealed how she would see the Government move ahead with plans to send migrants to Rwanda after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Home Secretary, who was sacked from her role this week, has said the Government must opt-out from the “entirety” of European and human rights laws to move the plan forward.

Writing for the first time since losing her role, Ms Braverman said the Prime Minister’s new strategy is only a “tweaked version” of their Plan A.

She has now put forward a five-point plan on how she believes the Government should proceed.

It comes after Supreme Court Judges ruled on Wednesday that the plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful because they can't be sure the country is safe.

In response, Rishi Sunak said he would bring forward emergency legislation to "stop our policy being repeatedly blocked”.

But the former Home Secretary has said his proposed legislation - to confirm Rwanda is a safe country - will not enable the plans to go ahead before the next general election.

She has instead suggested the legislation should block “all avenues of legal challenge”, as well as make amendments to the Rwanda agreement in line with criticisms highlighted by the Supreme Court.

Read more: Govt 'absolutely determined' to make sure Rwanda flights take off before general election, home secretary tells LBC

Read more: 'I will not allow a foreign court to block Rwanda flights,' says Sunak as he announces emergency legislation

Ms Braverman was sacked as Rishi Sunak started his Cabinet reshuffle.
Ms Braverman was sacked as Rishi Sunak started his Cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Alamy
Ms Braverman has said the Prime Minister's new legislation won't get flights off the ground before the next general election.
Ms Braverman has said the Prime Minister's new legislation won't get flights off the ground before the next general election. Picture: Getty

“There is no longer any chance of stopping the boats within the current legal framework,” she wrote for The Telegraph.

“Now is not the time to waste energy on a post-mortem of how we got here. What matters for those of us who believe in effective immigration control is how to move forward.

“This requires honesty. Above all, it demands of the Government an end to self-deception and spin. There must be no more magical thinking. Tinkering with a failed plan will not stop the boats.”

She continued: “To try and deliver flights to Rwanda under any new treaty would still require going back through the courts, a process that would likely take at least another year.

“That process could culminate in yet another defeat, on new grounds, or on similar grounds to Wednesday, principally that judges can’t be certain Rwanda will abide by the terms of any new treaty.

“Even if we won in the domestic court, the saga would simply relocate to Strasbourg, where the European court would take its time deciding if it liked our laws.”

James Cleverly is 'determined' that Rwanda flights will go ahead

She also added: “The entirety of the Human Rights Act and European Convention on Human Rights, and other relevant international obligations, or legislation, including the Refugee Convention, must be disapplied by way of clear ‘notwithstanding’ clauses.

“Legislation must therefore circumvent the lengthy process of further domestic litigation, to ensure that flights can take off as soon as the new Bill becomes law.”

Her comments come after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday that the Government could not guarantee the Rwanda flights would go ahead next year.

While the new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, told LBC that the Government is "absolutely determined" to make sure migrant flights to Rwanda take off before the next general election.

Mr Sunak’s emergency legislation also runs the risk of being rejected by the House of Lords, as some have labelled his proposal a “constitutional outrage”, according to reports.

The Prime Minister's emergency legislation would see Rwanda declared a safe country and block any legal challenges being levied against it.

It is thought the treaty will be announced on Monday and made it to law the week after.

Suella’s five-point plan:

  1. The Bill must address the Supreme Court’s concerns regarding Rwanda
  2. The Bill must enable flights before the next general election
  3. Swift removal must mean swift removal
  4. Those arriving here illegally must be detained
  5. This must be treated as an emergency

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnson was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Ryan Wolfe.

Adam Johnson's girlfriend 'finds engagement ring' as ice hockey star was 'planning to propose' before his death

The star has had to pull out of Saturday's scheduled show due to an injury.

Amy Dowden shares 'heartbreaking' reason for pulling out of Strictly days after finishing chemo treatment for cancer

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night.

Two boys, 12, charged with murder after man, 19, stabbed to death in Wolverhampton, as family pay tribute

Snoop Dogg has said he's 'giving up smoke' in a new post.

Drop it like it's pot: Snoop Dogg claims he's 'giving up smoke' in shock announcement - but fans are unconvinced

Donald Trump

Judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff

Chicago Commuter Train Crash

Many injured as Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment

Pelosi Husband Attacked

Man who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband convicted of assault

Israel Palestinians

Internet and phone networks collapse in Gaza, worsening humanitarian crisis

Mel Stride has told LBC 'benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required'.

'If you can work...benefits shouldn't be there forever if they aren't required’, work and pensions minister tells LBC

Civil servants are being ordered back to the office for three days a week

Civil servants to be ordered back to the office for at least three days a week in WFH crackdown

Michael Matheson addressing reporters in Holyrood after his statement.

Health Secretary's own goal as teen sons racked up £11k ipad bill watching football

Jeremy Hunt has unveiled his back to work plan

Millions of unemployed Brits 'coasting on the hard work of taxpayers' to lose benefits in back to work shake-up

The woman ranted about the 'Jewish machine' and was kicked out of the taxi

Moment taxi driver kicks woman out of his cab after she rants about 'Jewish machine'

James Costello

Far-right extremist jailed for five years after calling for people to 'violently destroy Jewish and black people' on website
A Met Police officer has been sacked over his sexual encounters with a child

Met cop sacked for 'sexual activity' with runaway child but prosecutors refuse to take case to court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gracie Spinks was unlawfully killed by the man she had reported for stalking

Gracie Spinks was fatally stabbed in the neck by ex-colleague she reported for stalking

Israel Palestinians

Israel warns Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza

Wes Streeting speaks to Shelagh Fogarty

'Where's the ceasefire coming from?' Wes Streeting says there needs to be 'real solutions' to the Israel-Hamas conflict
Brazillian police think BA staff lied about being mugged to cover up an alcohol binge

BA cabin crew ‘lied about armed robbery to cover up drink and drug binge which delayed flight'
India Tunnel Collapse

Indian rescuers begin drilling to reach 40 people trapped in collapsed tunnel

Finland Russia

Finland to close four Russian border crossings after surge in migrants

Russia Artist Crackdown

Russian jailed for seven years after swapping price tags for anti-war slogans

Aslef has announced a fresh batch of strikes for December

Train strikes: Full list of December 2023 dates and rail lines affected

Shani Louk's death has been confirmed by her family

Hamas terrorist who paraded Shani Louk's body through Gaza 'killed', claims rabbi

Spain Politics

Socialist Pedro Sanchez re-elected as Spain’s PM after amnesty row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The moments before Princess Diana's crash is recreated in The Crown

Princess Diana returns as 'ghost' in The Crown as Netflix recreates moments before fatal crash
Harry and William's relationship has been on the rocks for years

Royal insiders 'furious' as pal of Harry claims William ignored his messages as Queen died

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit