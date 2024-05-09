Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Search operation stood down after parts of pleasure boat discovered in Channel off Hastings found to be a month old
9 May 2024, 12:10 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 13:02
A search operation has been stood down after parts of a pleasure boat discovered off the coast of Hastings were confirmed to be a month old.
The alarm was raised at around 8.45am on Thursday, with the RNLI launching their Hastings all-weather lifeboat 12 minutes later.
A search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent to the area, with nearby vessels stepping in to help too.
The coastguard, navy and Finnish navy joined the search, according to a marine traffic tracking website.
The pleasure boat went aground on April 19, with all people on board making it out safe and well, HM Coastguard said.
A statement read: "HM Coastguard responded to a report of parts of a pleasure vessel found in waters south of Hastings.
"The alarm was raised at about 8.45am on 9 May.
"An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings. Nearby vessels also assisted.
"The operation was stood down after investigations found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on 19 April.
"Both people on board made it to land safe and well."