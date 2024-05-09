Search operation stood down after parts of pleasure boat discovered in Channel off Hastings found to be a month old

By Emma Soteriou

A search operation has been stood down after parts of a pleasure boat discovered off the coast of Hastings were confirmed to be a month old.

The alarm was raised at around 8.45am on Thursday, with the RNLI launching their Hastings all-weather lifeboat 12 minutes later.

A search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent to the area, with nearby vessels stepping in to help too.

The coastguard, navy and Finnish navy joined the search, according to a marine traffic tracking website.

The pleasure boat went aground on April 19, with all people on board making it out safe and well, HM Coastguard said.

A statement read: "HM Coastguard responded to a report of parts of a pleasure vessel found in waters south of Hastings.

"The alarm was raised at about 8.45am on 9 May.

"An HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were sent, as well as the RNLI's all-weather lifeboat from Hastings. Nearby vessels also assisted.

"The operation was stood down after investigations found the parts were from a sailing vessel that went aground at Seaford Head, East Sussex, on 19 April.

"Both people on board made it to land safe and well."