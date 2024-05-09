Mystery as family of Thai murder victim say her iPad played 'five hours of violent rap' before and after disappearance

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, died at the property. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of Thai woman murdered in her £4million mansion near Hyde Park last month have revealed her YouTube account searched for violent music videos in the hours before and after she disappeared.

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, also known as Angela, was found dead by police in 8 April after neighbours heard screams.

Her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds after officers forced their way into the house in Stanhope Place. A post-mortem revealed the cause of her death was sharp force trauma.

The young woman, who was a Chinese Hong Kong and Thai dual national, abruptly left a board game party with friends for an "emergency".

Now her family have said her iPad had played violent rap music on her television for five hours before and after her disappearance, including songs with lyrics about knife and gun violence.

Angela's boyfriend Chris Zeng, 27, uncovered the search history which found music his girlfriend "would never listen to" being played from her home between of 2.38am and 7.26am on April 6.

The music was paused twice during the five hours it was playing, according to the metadata.

Police at Stanhope Place, Bayswater. Picture: Alamy

Detectives working on the murder probe have started extradition proceedings after a suspect - who has not been identified by police - fled the country.

According to The Times, Angela's search history on her phone, showed her Google Maps journey back home to the property from her friend's flat at Aldgate East at 3.39am.

Friends who attended the fortnightly "murder mystery board game" party with the 27-year-old said she left around 4am after saying she was booking an Uber because of an undisclosed "emergency".

Kevin Xia, 22, who hosted the party, said Angela had "seemed more distracted than usual".

He said: "I remember thinking she wasn't playing the game like usual in the last half an hour [because] she was constantly texting someone.

An inquest found Angela died from multiple stab injuries at some point after 6 April at 6.15am. Picture: MPS

Ms Thiamphanit's family suspect she was killed by an unknown man who messaged her on the property rental app AirBnB on the Friday before her death.

The unknown man messaged her on the app on the Friday before her death and offered her around £30,000 to stay at the property for a month.

She told her long-distance boyfriend of two years, who was living in Singapore and her mother Fiona Fu about this offer.

Mr Zeng, who accompanied Angela's mother to London for her funeral and meeting with police told MailOnline previously:

"Angela told me that this man was coming to see the property on Friday 5 April. She did not tell me his name, nationality or any other details about him.

Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park. Picture: Alamy

"All she said was that he seemed to be very rich, had flown to London on a private jet and had a child. That was it."

Angela called Mr Zeng after the meeting and informed him that the mystery man was "very happy" with the house and had also expressed an interest in renting it for up to three months, meaning she stood to make £90,000.

But she also informed Mr Zeng that she and the man had agreed to bypass Airbnb and not make the payment through the company, which charges hosts around three to five per cent commission.

The man also apprently said he wanted to move in that very same day and said that he was concerned that Airbnb might not approve the booking because of its strict "potential party risk" policy which aims to stop properties being used for parties.

Her mother Fiona Fu, who lives in Hong Kong added: "The man suggested that he and Angela just deal with each other directly.

"He said he would bank transfer her £30,000 the following day and moved in straight away.

"She wasn't worried about anything and there was nothing about this man that made her suspicious."

Her boyfriend became worried when Angela decided to leave her games night early and stopped replying to messages.

He said he then received a message from Angela's phone late on Saturday morning which said: "Sorry for delay".

He said: "We never communicated in English, only Chinese.

As soon as I saw that message, I knew that it wasn't Angela and that something had happened to her."

Mr Zeng then contacted friends in London asking them to visit the Hyde Park property to check on Angela as he was worried about her safety.

They arrived on the evening of Sunday 7 April and after failing to get a response, alerted police.

The IOPC confirmed the Metr has referred itself to the watchdog. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the murder.

Police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday April 8.

On Sunday, officers were contacted twice by friends of Ms Thiamphanit who were concerned about her welfare.

This was graded as a medium-risk missing person inquiry before officers forced entry and discovered the body of the 27-year-old on Monday morning.

Ms Thiamphanit was born in the Thai city of Ratchaburi but moved to Hong Kong at the age of one.

She attended boarding school in Wales and then studied at the University of the Arts London.

She had been living in the Hyde Park property since January, but did not own it herself but was renting it on a two-year lease.