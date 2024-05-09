Mystery as family of Thai murder victim say her iPad played 'five hours of violent rap' before and after disappearance

9 May 2024, 09:02 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 09:49

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, died at the property
Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, died at the property. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

The family of Thai woman murdered in her £4million mansion near Hyde Park last month have revealed her YouTube account searched for violent music videos in the hours before and after she disappeared.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, also known as Angela, was found dead by police in 8 April after neighbours heard screams. 

Her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds after officers forced their way into the house in Stanhope Place. A post-mortem revealed the cause of her death was sharp force trauma.

The young woman, who was a Chinese Hong Kong and Thai dual national, abruptly left a board game party with friends for an "emergency".

Now her family have said her iPad had played violent rap music on her television for five hours before and after her disappearance, including songs with lyrics about knife and gun violence.

Angela's boyfriend Chris Zeng, 27, uncovered the search history which found music his girlfriend "would never listen to" being played from her home between of 2.38am and 7.26am on April 6.

The music was paused twice during the five hours it was playing, according to the metadata.

Read more: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault attacker says 'miracle' saved family as he was convinced they were 'going to die'

Police at Stanhope Place, Bayswater
Police at Stanhope Place, Bayswater. Picture: Alamy

Detectives working on the murder probe have started extradition proceedings after a suspect - who has not been identified by police - fled the country. 

According to The Times, Angela's search history on her phone, showed her Google Maps journey back home to the property from her friend's flat at Aldgate East at 3.39am. 

Friends who attended the fortnightly "murder mystery board game" party with the 27-year-old said she left around 4am after saying she was booking an Uber because of an undisclosed "emergency".

Kevin Xia, 22, who hosted the party, said Angela had "seemed more distracted than usual".

He said: "I remember thinking she wasn't playing the game like usual in the last half an hour [because] she was constantly texting someone.

Read more: Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'

An inquest found Angela died from multiple stab injuries at some point after 6 April at 6.15am
An inquest found Angela died from multiple stab injuries at some point after 6 April at 6.15am. Picture: MPS

Ms Thiamphanit's family suspect she was killed by an unknown man who messaged her on the property rental app AirBnB on the Friday before her death.

The unknown man messaged her on the app on the Friday before her death and offered her around £30,000 to stay at the property for a month.

She told her long-distance boyfriend of two years, who was living in Singapore and her mother Fiona Fu about this offer.

Mr Zeng, who accompanied Angela's mother to London for her funeral and meeting with police told MailOnline previously:

"Angela told me that this man was coming to see the property on Friday 5 April. She did not tell me his name, nationality or any other details about him. 

Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park
Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park. Picture: Alamy

"All she said was that he seemed to be very rich, had flown to London on a private jet and had a child. That was it."

Angela called Mr Zeng after the meeting and informed him that the mystery man was "very happy" with the house and had also expressed an interest in renting it for up to three months, meaning she stood to make £90,000.

But she also informed Mr Zeng that she and the man had agreed to bypass Airbnb and not make the payment through the company, which charges hosts around three to five per cent commission.

The man also apprently said he wanted to move in that very same day and said that he was concerned that Airbnb might not approve the booking because of its strict "potential party risk" policy which aims to stop properties being used for parties.

Her mother Fiona Fu, who lives in Hong Kong added: "The man suggested that he and Angela just deal with each other directly. 

"He said he would bank transfer her £30,000 the following day and moved in straight away.

"She wasn't worried about anything and there was nothing about this man that made her suspicious."

Her boyfriend became worried when Angela decided to leave her games night early and stopped replying to messages.

He said he then received a message from Angela's phone late on Saturday morning which said: "Sorry for delay".

He said: "We never communicated in English, only Chinese.

As soon as I saw that message, I knew that it wasn't Angela and that something had happened to her."

Mr Zeng then contacted friends in London asking them to visit the Hyde Park property to check on Angela as he was worried about her safety.

They arrived on the evening of Sunday 7 April and after failing to get a response, alerted police.

Read more: 'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial

The scene on Stanhope Place, Bayswater, where a murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead with a number of stab wounds in her home in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police has said. Picture date: Tuesday April 9, 2024.
The IOPC confirmed the Metr has referred itself to the watchdog. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the murder.

Police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday April 8.

On Sunday, officers were contacted twice by friends of Ms Thiamphanit who were concerned about her welfare.

This was graded as a medium-risk missing person inquiry before officers forced entry and discovered the body of the 27-year-old on Monday morning.

Read more: Disabled pedestrian who waved at cyclist before she fell into path of car ‘should never have been charged'

Ms Thiamphanit was born in the Thai city of Ratchaburi but moved to Hong Kong at the age of one.

She attended boarding school in Wales and then studied at the University of the Arts London.

She had been living in the Hyde Park property since January, but did not own it herself but was renting it on a two-year lease.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Deaf toddler has hearing restored after world first gene therapy trial that could be 'potential cure'

Deaf toddler has hearing restored after world first gene therapy trial that could be 'potential cure'

Russia Putin Inauguration

Russia celebrates victory in World War II at Victory Day parade

Temperatures will soar as high as 26C over the weekend

Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a massive 180° change in views' as she was 'on right of Tory Party' minister tells LBC

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a miraculous overnight massive 180 degree change in views' minister tells LBC

Survivor Henry De Los Rios Polania (L) and Daniel Anjorin (R) who died in the attack

'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault attacker says 'miracle' saved family as he was convinced they were 'going to die'

Rubiales will stand trial and faces over two years behind bars

Disgraced Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales to stand trial over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail time

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said he thinks the era of cheap food is coming to an end

The ‘era of cheap food is over,’ warns Waitrose boss

Exclusive
Cornel West told LBC academic bosses they should be proud of their students over the protests.

‘Shame on you Rishi Sunak’: Activist at centre of US campus protests criticises PM’s continued funding of Israel

Mr Zahawi announced he is stepping down

Tory exodus grows as former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to stand down at next election in latest blow for Rishi Sunak

OLY Paris Torch Arrival

Torchbearers in Marseille to kick off Olympic flame’s journey across France

Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Severe Weather Michigan

Powerful storms kill three as tornadoes tear through parts of US

Dodgers Ohtani Investigation Baseball

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani will plead guilty in betting case

Joe Biden (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

US will stop supply of weapons to Israel if Rafah invasion goes ahead, Biden warns Netanyahu

Labour is facing backlash after Natalie Elphicke was accepted into the party

Labour backlash after Keir Starmer welcomes former Tory Natalie Elphicke into party

Joe Biden

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK

Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses
Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani to plead guilty in betting case

Armed forces at the scene

Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested
The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, sails past a container ship decorated with the Paris 2024 logo when approaching Marseille, southern France

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’
Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defence on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pentagon chief confirms US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah concerns

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons
Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'
Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son
Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit