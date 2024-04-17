Prime suspect in woman's murder at £4m Hyde Park mansion 'has fled abroad', inquest told

17 April 2024, 10:57

Kamonnan Thiamphanit was knifed to death at a £4m London property she was renting as an AirBnb
Kamonnan Thiamphanit was knifed to death at a £4m London property she was renting as an AirBnb. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

A killer who stabbed a woman to death at a £4m mansion near Hyde Park has likely fled the country, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, was found dead at the central London property she had been renting as an Airbnb.

The victim, known to her friends as Angela, knew her attacker and had let them into the Bayswater flat, police believe.

Her body was found at the property in Stanhope Place at around 8.30am on April 8.

DCI Alison Foxwell told the hearing at Westminster Coroner’s Court on Tuesday: “Angela which is what she was known as while here in the UK had been renting out the property as an Airbnb.

Read more: Police officer seriously injured after being stabbed while arresting knifeman in Enfield

Read more: Squatters take over Marco Pierre White's Leicester Square restaurant and padlock doors months after it was shut down

Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park
Police at the scene at the property on Stanhope Place near Hyde Park. Picture: LBC

“We believe that the person who attacked her was known to her, this isn't a stranger attack but at some point after the 6 April at 6.15am she was attacked in the address and sustained a number of stab injuries.

“We are asking the CPS whether we have sufficient evidence to extradite somebody from outside the UK,’ she added.

The Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the murder.

Police forced entry to a property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, at approximately 8.30am on Monday April 8.

On Sunday, officers were contacted twice by friends of Ms Thiamphanit who were concerned about her welfare.

This was graded as a medium-risk missing person inquiry before officers forced entry and discovered the body of the 27-year-old on Monday morning.

Police believe the attacker fled the country
Police believe the attacker fled the country. Picture: LBC

Ms Thiamphanit had suffered stab injuries.

The IOPC has confirmed the Metropolitan Police referred itself to the watchdog on Tuesday.

Commander Owain Richards, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We received two calls from Kamonnan's friends on Sunday April 7, raising concerns that they had not heard from her for some time.

"One just after 7pm and then another one just after 9.30pm on the Sunday evening. We initially graded the missing person inquiry as a medium-risk, prior to forcing entry and discovering her body on the following Monday morning.

"As her friends had contacted police and then we subsequently found, tragically, the body, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is a standard referral in these cases to understand a review of what happened and whether there's any lessons to be learned in relation to that."

A spokesperson for the IOPC confirmed the matter "should be investigated" and "this should be carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards".

They added: "We advised the force that its investigation should, in our view, review the police response against policy and procedure and identify whether there were any missed opportunities to find Ms Thiamphanit sooner and potentially prevent her death, however we noted that the timing of her death is unclear at this stage so there may be a possibility that she was already deceased prior to the police being contacted.

"The force was reminded that should its investigation identify any conduct matters for any officers or staff, then a further referral should be considered."

The family of Ms Thiamphanit, who had Chinese, Hong Kong and Thai nationality, live overseas and have been informed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David wrote "50 never looked so good"

'50 and fit!': David Beckham shares never-before-seen photos of Victoria as she celebrates her 50th birthday

A homeless person sleeps near the Eiffel Tower

French police evict hundreds from abandoned Paris warehouse ahead of Olympics

Exclusive
Urgent warning to parents as doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' advertising 'miracle autism cure'

Urgent warning to parents over doctor 'arriving from Bangladesh' with 'miracle autism cure' as cops launch fraud probe

People wade through floodwater in Peshawar

Death toll from four days of rain in Pakistan rises to 63

Marquess of Queensberry, David Douglas

12th Marquess of Queensberry, 94, uses Judo throw to fend off 6ft mugger who attacked him outside London home

Nick Read, chief executive of the Post Office, giving evidence to the Business and Trade Committee

Post Office boss cleared of misconduct after investigation into sexism and bullying claims

Russian soldiers take part in a military exercise in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

13 killed as Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city

A Solomon Islander casts his vote

Solomon Islanders vote in election that will shape relations with China

Clarisa Figueroa (L), 46, was sentenced to 50 years

Killer dubbed 'Womb Raider' jailed for 50 years after murdering pregnant teenager and cutting out her baby

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station in Zagreb

Croatia votes in election showdown between president and prime minister

Exclusive
Government Ministers Attend Weekly Cabinet Meeting

Conversion therapy ban: Kemi Badenoch says work ongoing on new laws and she's NOT blocking it

Squatters have taken over Marco Pierre White's Leicester Square restaurant

Squatters take over Marco Pierre White's Leicester Square restaurant and padlock doors months after it was shut down

Aung San Suu Kyi

Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved from prison to house arrest due to heat

Ex-Armed Forces Minister James Heappey reveals his most harrowing call

'I was walking down the High Street on the phone crying': James Heappey explains his most harrowing call

Vehicles abandoned in floodwater on a major road in Dubai

Storm dumps heaviest rain ever recorded in UAE, flooding roads and Dubai airport

Donald Trump's historic criminal court case began on Monday

Trump warned against intimidating jurors as he mutters under his breath in court

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mandeville Road, Enfield

Police officer seriously injured after being stabbed while arresting knifeman in Enfield

Visitors flocked to the area to see Park Güell

Barcelona bus route removed from map apps to tackle overcrowding in latest ‘anti-tourist’ move in Spain
Police outside the Christ the Good Shepherd church in western Sydney

Father of boy accused of stabbing clerics saw no extremism signs – Muslim leader

This is the moment Nick Ferrari puts a government minister on the spot over the government's new plans to ban smoking.

'When will the Conservatives be banning alcohol?' Nick Ferrari puts minister on the spot after smoking ban vote passes
Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba responds to David Cameron's drone comments

Ukraine's Foreign Minister denies Lord Cameron's claim that RAF can't shoot down Russian drones: ‘It's simply invalid’
Jude Bellingham says 'you almost get used to racism'

‘You almost get used to being racially abused when playing away in Spain’, Jude Bellingham says ahead of crucial game
Desperate passengers rushed to Dubai airport to try and flee the floods

Families rush to flee Dubai amid flood chaos as luxury cars swamped and residents jet ski down roads
Inflation now stands at its lowest level in two-and-a-half years

Inflation eases to 3.2% putting pressure on Bank of England to cut interest rates

Temperatures are set to soar in the coming weeks

Exact date Brits to bask in two weeks of sunshine as temperatures soar to 21C

UN Israel Palestinians Humanitarian

UN appeals for £2.39 billion to help three million Palestinians in need of aid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit