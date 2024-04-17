Police officer seriously injured after being stabbed while arresting knifeman in Enfield

17 April 2024, 09:08 | Updated: 17 April 2024, 09:27

Mandeville Road, Enfield
Mandeville Road, Enfield. Picture: Google Street View

By StephenRigley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Met police officer was stabbed in a north London street.

The officer sustained “serious injuries to his shoulder” as he tried to apprehend a man armed with a knife, in Enfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers used first aid including a tourniquet to stem the bleeding following the incident in Mandeville Road before he was taken to hospital.

The suspect was injured during the arrest but has since been discharged from hospital.

Read More: Knife attack against bishop and priest being treated as terrorism, police say

Read More: Shocking moment ‘child steals police car’ and reverses it along pavement while officer chases suspect on foot

Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "This officer has shown immense bravery apprehending a suspect, armed with a knife. Visiting him in hospital after he was injured, I was struck by his courage and humility.

“He didn’t want to talk about his own actions but to praise the professionalism of the police medic and other colleagues who provided him with vital first aid, and arrested the suspect.

“He was in good spirits and spoke with pride about the work his team do, protecting Londoners. And yesterday, he did just that – stepped forward to put himself between the public and a clearly dangerous individual.

“In doing so, he showed the best of the Met and reminded us of the daily challenges officers face while doing their duty to protect the public. The officer and the Met would also like to thank colleagues in the NHS for their care.

