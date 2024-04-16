Shocking moment ‘child steals police car’ and reverses it along pavement while officer chases suspect on foot

16 April 2024, 06:32

Greater Manchester Police said it is aware of the footage
Greater Manchester Police said it is aware of the footage. Picture: TikTok/jonnymag4
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a 'child' got into a police car and reversed it along the pavement while an officer made an arrest.

The police vehicle was 'taken over' after the officer jumped out of the car to chase a suspect on foot.

Video footage shows the BMW 4x4 being driven down a street at high speed and in reverse in Kirkholt, Rochdale.

The police car, which had its flashing blue lights on, then turned into a side street and bounced off the kerb.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they had seen the footage and believe they have identified the person in control of the car.

They confirmed that the officer had left his car to chase down a man who was suspected of dangerous driving.

The man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with no licence and no insurance, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Police also did not confirm the age of the person suspected of driving the police car.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "We're aware of a video being shared online of a police car being driven dangerously in Kirkholt over the weekend. 

"This happened after an officer left the car to bravely detain a 28-year-old man in a nearby shop following a pursuit. 

"Someone decided to get into the car and behave in this unacceptable manner and now believe we have identified them for further action."

