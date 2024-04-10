Breaking News

Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford

Habibur Masum. Picture: PA

By Kieran Kelly

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death as she pushed her young child in a pram in Bradford.

Habibur Masum, 25, has been charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Habibur Masum, 25, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley has been charged tonight (Wednesday, April 10) with murder and possession of a bladed article.

"He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 10).

"A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

"Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody."

Shaun Sigamoney, district crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, added: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Habibur Masum with murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of Kulsuma Akter, who was fatally stabbed in Bradford city centre on Saturday April 6.

"Prosecutors from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from West Yorkshire Police.

"Our thoughts are with Kulsuma Akter's family at this time.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."