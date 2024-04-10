Breaking News

Man, 25, charged with murder after mother was stabbed to death as she pushed pram in Bradford

10 April 2024, 23:50 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 00:17

Habibur Masum
Habibur Masum. Picture: PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death as she pushed her young child in a pram in Bradford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Habibur Masum, 25, has been charged with the murder of Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Habibur Masum, 25, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley has been charged tonight (Wednesday, April 10) with murder and possession of a bladed article.

"He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday, April 10).

"A 23-year-old man arrested in the Cheshire area on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail.

"Four other men were arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire on suspicion of assisting an offender and drug offences. The men aged 23, 26, 28, and 29, from the West Midlands area, are currently in custody."

Read More: 'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother

Read More: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Shaun Sigamoney, district crown prosecutor for CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, added: "The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised West Yorkshire Police to charge Habibur Masum with murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of Kulsuma Akter, who was fatally stabbed in Bradford city centre on Saturday April 6.

"Prosecutors from CPS Yorkshire and Humberside's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from West Yorkshire Police.

"Our thoughts are with Kulsuma Akter's family at this time.

"We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Tijion Esho

TV cosmetic doctor gave free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic, medical tribunal finds

Sunak is facing a Cabinet revolt over his threat to quit the ECHR

Sunak faces Cabinet revolt after threatening to quit ECHR if Rwanda flights are blocked

Police and officials gather on a cordoned off street at the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia

At least three people shot at Eid event in Philadelphia

General Christopher Cavoli

Ukraine ‘will be outgunned by Russia 10 to one within weeks without US help’

Harold Wilson repeatedly denied rumours that he had an affair while in office

Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had ‘secret Downing Street affair with deputy press secretary’

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel

Three sons of top Hamas leader killed in Israeli air strike in Gaza

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer's home was targeted yesterday

Protests outside politicians’ homes are ‘terrifying’, outgoing Tory MP tells LBC, after Starmer's house targeted

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

A restaurant chain owner has announced plans to close 18 branches.

Family restaurant chain behind Wildwood and Dim T set to close 18 sites - is your local at risk?

An Oscar statue

Date announced for 2025 Oscars

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

J

Biden says US 'considering' dropping charges against Julian Assange

Members of the European Parliament participate in a series of votes as they attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels

EU legislators approve overhaul of migration laws

Dr David Bell spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'There's no such thing as a trans child': Tavistock clinic whistleblower claims doctors have been ‘captured by ideology’

The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Red British e -passport, issued before Brexit in 2016

Passport prices set to rise for second time in over a year for Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Revellers have demanded refunds over the Lantern Festival

Lantern Festival branded 'the next Fyre Festival' amid 'scam' claims as revellers demand ticket refunds
Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg is taken into custody after sentencing in court in New York

Former Trump executive given five months in jail for lying in civil fraud case

"[Italian] Eurofighters currently Air Policing out of Malbrok [Poland], had their first scramble 2 days ago & their second Alpha scramble yesterday," wrote Nato's Aircomand in an update posted on X.

Nato fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

Volodymyr Zelensky with Ignazio Cassis

Switzerland to host Ukraine peace conference in June

Holly Bramley was murdered by Nicholas Metson in Lincoln last year

'Heartbroken' family of woman killed and dismembered by husband make urgent plea for domestic abuse victims
Amanda Knox

Italy opens new slander trial against Amanda Knox

Muslims offer prayers for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, sweet treats and prayers

Ellen Mercer was inhaling two to three "big bottles" of laughing gas a day

Student, 24, died after inhaling up to 'three big bottles' of nitrous oxide a day, inquest told
Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she founded

Hugh Grant (right) will return as love rat Daniel Cleaver in the fourth instalment of the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reunite for new Bridget Jones film

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'
Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit