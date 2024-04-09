'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a young mum who was stabbed to death while pushing her son's pram in Bradford have released a heartbreaking tribute.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed to death outside of a shop in central Bradford on Saturday.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over her death.

Her family has now spoken out, with her brother Hossain selling MailOnline: "We are heartbroken and completely devastated. We are not even able to speak and have been crying all the time since this happened.

"We had to call our mother in Bangladesh to tell her the news. Can you imagine what this was like for us? I can't believe my sister is dead. I'm sorry, I can't speak any more."

The young mum was stabbed to death in Bradford on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Ms Akter's cousin, Aftab Miah, added: "She was a lovely girl and had a great personality. She was always smiling and liked to make people laugh.

"We will miss her a lot and her death has hit us all really hard."

He continued: "I can't put into words the pain they are going through. It's horrific."

Announcing an arrest earlier today, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community.

"Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

"We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.'