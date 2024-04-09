'Heartbroken': Family of woman, 27, stabbed to death in Bradford pay tribute to 'lovely' young mother

9 April 2024, 21:14

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter
West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over the death of Kulsuma Akter. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a young mum who was stabbed to death while pushing her son's pram in Bradford have released a heartbreaking tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed to death outside of a shop in central Bradford on Saturday.

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times in Westgate at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.20pm on Saturday. She later died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested over her death.

Her family has now spoken out, with her brother Hossain selling MailOnline: "We are heartbroken and completely devastated. We are not even able to speak and have been crying all the time since this happened.

"We had to call our mother in Bangladesh to tell her the news. Can you imagine what this was like for us? I can't believe my sister is dead. I'm sorry, I can't speak any more."

The young mum was stabbed to death in Bradford on Saturday
The young mum was stabbed to death in Bradford on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Ms Akter's cousin, Aftab Miah, added: "She was a lovely girl and had a great personality. She was always smiling and liked to make people laugh.

"We will miss her a lot and her death has hit us all really hard."

Read More: Man arrested over murder of Bradford mum Kulsuma Akter who was knifed to death while pushing her baby in pram

Read More: ISIS issue Champions League terror threat against four European venues including London's Emirates stadium

He continued: "I can't put into words the pain they are going through. It's horrific."

Announcing an arrest earlier today, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community.

"Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

"We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Danny Murphy used to play for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham

Former Premier League and England midfielder reveals he suffered cocaine addiction after retiring from football

Abortion rights protesters chant during a Pro Choice rally in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Supreme court rules that state can enforce 1864 law that bans abortion

Fumio Kishida

Biden to meet Japan’s prime minister amid shared concerns about China

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Top US military leaders face Congress over support for Ukraine and Israel

Venezuela Corruption Arrests

Former Venezuelan oil minister arrested in corruption probe

Belgium EU US Armenia

Blinken says Israel has not told US a specific date for Rafah ground invasion

Project-Veritas-Diary-Probe

Florida woman sentenced to a month in jail for selling Biden daughter’s diary

The initial Glasgow experience took social media by storm earlier this year

Glasgow's infamous Willy Wonka experience to be recreated in Los Angeles - with the same Oompa Loompa

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

Sea Turtle Medical Exam

Myrtle the turtle, 95, deemed fit and well after latest checkup

Brussels Old Town, Belgium, March16, 2024 - Lady playing scrable in Dutch at home

Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Italy Explosion

At least three dead and four missing in explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

South Africa Elections Zuma Banned

South African court rules former leader Jacob Zuma can contest election

Tory MP William Wragg

Tory MP William Wragg resigns Conservative whip after being caught in honeytrap sexting scandal

Russia Election Key Issues

US senators urge release of British-Russian dissident on anniversary of jailing

Lord David Cameron has confirmed the UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel

UK will not suspend arms sales to Israel despite pressure after aid worker deaths, Foreign Secretary confirms

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's deputy tells LBC, amid warning members have 'neglected defence'

UK should prepare for 'something close to war', Nato's Deputy General tells LBC, as he warns Russia 'cannot be trusted'
Ethan Crumbley and his parents Jennifer and James have been jailed

Parents of teenager who shot dead four classmates in the US jailed for up to 15 years

Trump Abortion Evangelicals

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay criminal trial

Professor Peter Higgs

Nobel Prize-winning physicist Professor Peter Higgs, who discovered Higgs boson, dies aged 94
Thailand Spain Tourist Killing

Trial opens in Thailand for Spanish actors’ son accused over surgeon’s killing

Superman Comic Auction

Rare copy of comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for £4.7m

Mr Bates has also accused the Post Office of "definitely trying to outspend us" when asked what "aggressive litigation tactics" it used during High Court proceedings.

Alan Bates brands Post Office bosses 'thugs in suits' adding government must be 'held responsible' for Horizon scandal
Campaign group Youth Demand stage a protest outside Keir Starmer's house

Campaigners stage protest outside Keir Starmer's house over arms sales to Israel

Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion despite US warning

Team GB women rowers forced to 'avoid' public gyms after men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

Team GB women rowers 'avoid public gyms like the plague' revealing men ‘mansplain’ rowing and compete against them

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit