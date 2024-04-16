Police release CCTV images of man after schoolgirl, 16, ‘raped in Liverpool city centre’

A girl was allegedly attacked in the early hours of Friday morning, police have said. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Kieran Kelly

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Liverpool city centre.

Police say she was attacked in St John's Gardens in the city centre at around 1.50am on Friday.

Officers say they found a "very distressed" 16-year-old schoolgirl in the park after rushing to the scene.

Police are the hunt for her alleged attack and believe the man in the CCTV may help with their investigation.

Police believe the man could help with their investigation. Picture: Merseyside Police

Det Insp Carla Cross has encouraged the man in the CCTV or anyone who knows him to get in touch with the police.

“It is important that people who live, work and socialise in Liverpool city centre feel safe and we will hope that our high visibility patrols will assist with that,” she said.

Meanwhile, DCI Paul Parry previously said a "number of people" were in the park at the time the young girl was attacked, though no one spoke to police.

"This is clearly a very shocking incident which has left a young girl very distressed," DCI Parry said.

"I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything in our powers to find the person responsible and bring them to justice."