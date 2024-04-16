Sydney church stabbing declared a terror attack ‘motivated by religious extremism’ - as teenage boy arrested

The attacker is 15, police say
The attacker is 15, police say. Picture: Social media
Police have declared that the knife attack that took place in a Sydney church on Monday is being treated as a terror attack and believe it was ‘motivated by religious extremism’.

A teenager has been arrested after a stabbing attack at a church in which four people were injured.

Police were called to the scene in the Australian city after a knifeman attacked four people at a church, including a bishop. None of the victims were killed.

Officers said they arrested a teenage boy who was "known to police", adding that he was suffering from "severe" injuries.

At a press conference early on Tuesday morning in Sydney, NSW Commissioner Karen Webb said: "I declared that it was a terrorist incident.

"We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism."

Police are seen following a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley
Police are seen following a stabbing at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley. Picture: Alamy

Police said they were keeping him in a secure location after arresting him.

AC Holland said: "The parishioners did a fantastic job subduing him after he stabbed the two clergy members."

New South Wales police guard the perimeter of the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley
New South Wales police guard the perimeter of the Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney's western suburb of Wakeley. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile riots broke out after the attack, with two police officers injured while taking part in a "wide-scale operation".

One of the officers suffered a broken jaw and another a twisted knee and chipped tooth, while several police vehicles were damaged.

It is the second stabbing attack in Sydney in three days, after a knifeman went on a rampage in a shopping centre, killing six. There is currently no indication that the two attacks are linked.

Officers said in an update on Monday afternoon: "A police operation in Sydney’s southwest has concluded following the alleged stabbing of a number of people.

"About 7.10pm (10.10am UK time) on Monday 15 April 2024, police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were stabbed.

"Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended.

"A male was arrested on scene and he has been removed from the church and taken to an undisclosed location.

"The injured individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.

"Police launched a wide-scale operation a public order incident at the location, during which two police officers were injured and a number of police vehicles sustained damage.

"A constable was hit with a metal object and sustained a twisted knee and a chipped tooth.

"Another constable sustained a broken jaw after he was hit with a brick and a fence paling. They were both taken to hospital for treatment."

There was a large police response following the stabbing at a church
There was a large police response following the stabbing at a church. Picture: Alamy

The stabbing at Christ the Good Shepherd Church "sparked a huge uproar", according to Alex Heinke, a reporter for 9 News Australia.

Mr Heinke told LBC that people had been marching through the streets with items such as rocks, bricks and tree stumps and causing "destruction".

He added the alleged attacker was held "captive" by church goers who were attending mass and that riot police had get through the crowds in order to arrest him.

A police car is seen vandalised outside a church where a bishop and churchgoers were reportedly stabbed
A police car is seen vandalised outside a church where a bishop and churchgoers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Mr Heinke said both police and civilian cars have been damaged in the disorder with glass being smashed in the street.

He added locals of the quiet Sydney suburb have locked themselves inside their homes.

Other videos on social media shows police struggling to deal with large crowds outside the Assyrian Aramaic church.

Footage of the harrowing attack was shared on social media.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and allegedly stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

Four men suffered lacerations in the attack, with two being taken to hospital.

