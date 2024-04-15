Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured

Unsettling footage shows alleged Sydney stabbing suspect grinning while being restrained by parishioners

The suspect behind a multiple stabbing has been been filmed grinning while being detained by members of a congregation following an attack at a church in Sydney.

Four people were injured after a bishop and a number of worshippers were attacked inside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in the western suburb of Wakeley on Monday night just after 7pm.

The force added four men suffered lacerations in the attack, with two being taken to hospital.

Police said a man has been arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.

Crowds reportedly gathered outside the church prompting the arrival of riot police.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested. Picture: Social media

'Restoring order'

NSW police said they are working on "restoring order" following the attack and that a large police response is underway.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

Unverified footage on social media appears to show rioting outside the Assyrian Aramaic church on Wellcome Street.

Reports suggest rocks have been thrown and police cars have been damaged by the crowds.

Multiple paramedic crews are still on the scene at the moment.

UPDATE ON WAKELEY:



Police continue to work on restoring order following an alleged stabbing at a church in Wakeley in Sydney’s southwest.



About 7.10pm tonight (Monday 15 April 2024) police were called to Welcome Street, Wakeley, following reports a number of people were…

Footage of the harrowing attack was shared on social media.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and allegedly stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

#BREAKING: Situation outside Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley following stabbing is escalating right now - police are getting crowds to move back



People have thrown items and at least one police car is damaged



Screenshots via @Chriscoveries: https://t.co/IicKI82if7 pic.twitter.com/heRhp5Vw33 — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) April 15, 2024

On Saturday, six people were killed at Westfield Bondi Junction complex.

So far, there is nothing to suggest the two attacks are linked.

Christ the Good Shepherd Church near Sydney. Picture: Google Images

