'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A riot has broken out after a four people including a bishop were injured in a mass stabbing at a church in Sydney.

Alex Heinke, a reporter for 9 News Australia, told LBC the stabbing on Monday evening at Christ the Good Shepherd Church has "sparked a huge uproar".

Mr Heinke said people have been marching through the streets with items such as rocks, bricks and tree stumps and causing "destruction".

The reporter added the alleged attacker was held "captive" by church goers who were attending mass and that riot police had get through the crowds in order to arrest him.

'Restoring order'

NSW police said they are working on "restoring order" following the attack and that a large police response is underway.

"Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command, supported by multiple police resources from a number of commands and specialist units attended," the force tweeted.

The public has been urged to avoid the area.

Mr Heinke said both police and civilian cars have been damaged in the disorder with glass being smashed in the street.

He added locals of the quiet Sydney suburb have locked themselves inside their homes.

Other videos on social media shows police struggling to deal with large crowds outside the Assyrian Aramaic church.

There was a large police response following the stabbing at a church. Picture: Alamy

A police car is seen vandalised outside a church where a bishop and churchgoers were reportedly stabbed. Picture: Alamy

Footage of the harrowing attack was shared on social media.

The video shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel speaking to the congregation before a man dressed in all black walks up to him and allegedly stabs him a number of times.

Screams can be heard before a live feed of the Mass, which was being shown on YouTube, was quickly cut off.

Four men suffered lacerations in the attack, with two being taken to hospital.

On Saturday, six people were killed at a shopping centre and others injured.

So far, there is nothing to suggest the two attacks are linked.