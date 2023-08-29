'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

29 August 2023, 14:45

James O'Brien on Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien explains how he believes that Nadine Dorries' protracted resignation saga has made her a "desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien delivered this monologue after Nadine Dorries formally resigned as a Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire more than 10 weeks after announcing her plans to quit.

The former Culture Secretary handed in her resignation, nearly three months after saying she would.

James said to listeners: "This is how the country works now - you can cover yourself in disgrace...and end up being rewarded by the right-wing media.

"It's quite incredible to think that that is how low we have been brought largely by the continuing refusal to recognise the reality of all the lies surrounding Brexit and Boris Johnson, Dorries becoming sort of like a desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial."

Read more: Nadine Dorries formally quits as Tory MP more than two months after announcing plans to resign with 'immediate effect'

It comes after LBC's Henry Riley went on a quest to find the then Tory MP.

He said: I’ve been sent as Chief Bounty Hunter to one of the largest areas in Ms Dorries’ seat, the leafy town of Flitwick.

"It’s a quiet and friendly community with a couple of pubs, a large supermarket and a fantastic local café. But in short, I am here for one reason only – to locate the incumbent MP."

Henry Riley: 'No one' in the area has seen Nadine Dorries

Read more: 'Whipping up a public frenzy': Nadine Dorries resigns 'with immediate effect' in scathing attack on PM

The Treasury confirmed that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern.

Ms. Dorries initially announced her plans to step down with "immediate effect" on July 9 in response to not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list. Under tradition, MPs are appointed to a new position when resigning from the Commons rather than quitting outright.

James continued: "It makes a mockery of almost everything that we once, I'm not going to say held dear, almost everything that we once just took for granted.

"We just took for granted that politicians can't behave like that."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him
'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills
‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

1 month ago

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wilko could be saved from falling into administration

Can Wilko be saved? Redundancies paused as last-minute bids come in to rescue retailer

The officer was struck saving a man on the rail line at Balderton

Tens of thousands raised for hero cop seriously injured when he was hit by a train as he saved distressed man
Sara Sharif's body was found at a property in Hammond Road, Woking

Sara Sharif's cause of death 'undetermined' - but is 'likely to be unnatural'

Downing Street was not drawn on speculation a French airline's error was to blame for air traffic control havoc

No10 says 'wait for investigation' after suggestions French airline's error led to UK air traffic control chaos
Sadiq Khan has expanded Ulez to cover all of London

Sadiq Khan denies Ulez is a cash grab as it expands to cover all of London and furious protesters descend on No10
TFL website crashes on the morning of Ulez expansion.

TfL website crashes on morning of ULEZ expansion, leaving many London drivers waiting to see if their car is compliant
Guy Goma became an internet sensation overnight

Man who became internet sensation after BBC mistakenly interviewed him live on TV plans to sue corporation
Inflation has fallen for fresh food products

Fresh food price inflation slows in boost for shoppers amid cost of living crisis

Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Residents of the Ulez-free street are being offered hefty sums for parking space.

Drivers offer residents of ULEZ-free road ‘£100 a month’ to use their driveways in bid to dodge fees