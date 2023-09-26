James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien mocks those who say Labour plans for private schools are a bigger issue than cost of living

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien takes aim at those who think Labour's VAT plans for private schools are a bigger issue than tackling the rising cost of living.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James O'Brien spoke to listeners as Rishi Sunak has said he will set out plans to cut and then abolish inheritance tax as a ploy to win back voters ahead of the general election.

"I mean, imagine how boiled your brain would have to be to arrive at a place where you think people complaining about an increase in school fees deserve more sympathy than people complaining about the cost of living, rendering them unable to meet the basic needs and provisions of their families", he said.

Title * Should be no more than 40 characters"The Murdoch-inspired narrative of hating vulnerable people, attacking poor people is a thing to behold because exactly the same people crack out the violins when the Labour Party announces that it's putting 20% on school fees.

"If you can't afford your school fees just cancel your Netflix subscription and stop eating so many avocados on toast."

The Prime Minister made halving inflation by the end of the year one of the five key ambitions for his leadership, and Jeremy Hunt has signalled this target will be prioritised over tax cuts.

It comes after the Chancellor told LBC's Andrew Marr that tax cuts are virtually impossible in today's economic climate.

"I really, really wish it was true but unfortunately it just isn't," he told LBC on Thursday.

Read more: Sunak and Hunt mull major inheritance tax cut before election as policy blitz begins to turn around poll woes

Education commentator says private schools will likely 'dodge' Labour's proposed fee tax

James continued: "I mean, imagine how boiled your brain would have to be to arrive at a place where you think people complaining about an increase in school fees, deserve more sympathy than people complaining about the cost of living, rendering them unable to meet the basic needs and provisions of their families."

The Times reported that No 10 is considering announcing the plans ahead of the Conservative Party Conference in October - which could be the final conference before the next general election.

Read more: Families pay out £1.2bn in inheritance tax just eight weeks into the tax year