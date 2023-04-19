'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

19 April 2023, 12:44

Why aren't we talking about food price rises?

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien has criticised "corners of the right-wing media" for stirring up a culture war rather than addressing real issues such as food price inflation.

James O’Brien spoke to listeners following the news that food price inflation has risen to 19.2%.

James asked: “Why aren’t we talking about the fact that food is currently increasing in price at a rate not seen for 45 years?

“There is no more important story in town however hard some corners of the right-wing media might be trying to persuade you otherwise.”

James then read out some of their top stories from today: “‘When will someone get a grip on the eco fanatics?’ Asks the Daily Mail

Read More: Food price inflation soars to 45-year high of 19.2% and overall rate dips slightly - but still stays over 10%

Read More: Jeremy Hunt tries to calm inflation fears after food prices rise to 45-year high

“There’s a full page in the Daily Mail about a medical student who went off for some liposuction during the strike week. So if you’ve got any student children and they are politically active you better warn them that their social media will be pored over by dirty middle-aged men in raincoats looking for excuses to print pictures of your daughter in her bikini."

“'You're paying the rise in the price of fat cat salaries,' that's the Daily Express of course- not talking about the kind of fat cats who run Fox News but talking instead about people who work for councils”

James concluded: “In many ways, subconsciously, all of the media outlets today who are trying to distract you with nonsense culture war stories are sort of subscribing to the ‘Let them eat cake’ school of thought.

“We’ve even got a coronation on the horizon haven’t we, doesn’t get more let them eat quiche than that.”

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

