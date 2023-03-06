James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

6 March 2023, 12:55

By Anna Fox

Deeming the Tories immigration policy as an ‘astonishing achievement’, which ‘everybody hates’, James believes they have ushered ‘so much racism’ they'll ‘never be able to keep half the people happy’.

The Prime Minister and Suella Braverman are expected to unveil fresh legislation this week which will prevent all asylum claims from those who travel to the UK on small boats, in anticipation of an expected surge in migrant arrivals.

If implemented the new legislation, those that attempt to reach the UK via the Channel will be removed to a third country such as Rwanda and will be banned from returning.

READ MORE: 'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job

The proposed legislation marks a U-turn from the current legislation, which grants all asylum seekers the right to remain in the country and to have their case heard.

Acknowledging the backlash that the legislation has evoked, James O'Brien said, “that's an astonishing achievement, to have created a policy that everybody hates from the idealistic dreamers right through to the rancid racists”.

READ MORE: Lifetime ban for Channel migrants as government vows small boat arrivals can 'never come back'

Rishi Sunak prioritised halting the flow of migrant boats crossing the channel as one of his top five priorities as Prime Minister, after 45,756 people embarked on the voyage last year alone.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman stoked the debate on the migrant crisis further when referring to the number of migrant arrivals on the south coast as an “invasion”.

READ MORE: 'There are bigger fish to fry': Minister dismisses Boris Johnson nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood

Brandishing the discourse around the policy as “racist”, James questioned: “Have we gone so far as a nation down that route, that actually it's become an albatross around the neck of Tory government?”.

Continuing, James stated, “Is there now so much racism in the immigration debate that the Tories will never be able to keep even half the people happy, half of the time”.

Discussion around immigration policy falls as Channel crossings are anticipated to surge, with spring and warmer weather welcoming a peak in journeys.

James argues that the Conservatives have “allowed so much racism into the debate that they can't actually solve the problem they've created” despite the Prime Minister's attempts to rectify the migrant crossings.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Our leaders need to remember that politics is about doing the right thing, writes Andy Coulson

Politics should be about doing the right thing and our leaders need to remember that

3 hours ago

Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support

18 hours ago

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

2 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

2 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alfie Tollett was crushed to death in a car park

'Our precious little man': Tributes to boy, 7, crushed to death after getting wedged between two cars in freak parking incident
Dawlish beach in Devon

Ukrainian girl, 14, dies after being found unconscious on a Devon beach

The former cannabis factor is up for sale

London flat fully equipped and ‘used recently to grow cannabis’ to be sold at auction for £275,000
Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

Police ‘could have saved Sarah Everard,’ says victim - as killer cop Wayne Couzens sentenced for flashing
Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash the quarantine period

Matt Hancock rejected Chris Whitty's calls to slash Covid quarantine 'because it would show ministers had been wrong'
Pope John Paul II was very popular among Catholics

Pope John Paul II 'covered up child abuse' and 'transferred paedophile priests out of the country', bombshell report claims
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job
Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters

Haunting final CCTV image of missing friends who vanished after night out in Wales before three found dead in car crash
Beautiful princesses, handsome princes and the idea of 'love at first sight' are all being deemed problematic

‘Sensitivity readers’ turn their attention to fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty
Rishi Sunak will introduce the laws on Tuesday

More Channel boats arrive in UK as Sunak prepares to unveil crackdown on migrants