'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape

7 September 2023, 14:18

James O'Brien on 'political pertinence' of prisons after escape

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

James underscores the overlooked prison reform issue 'until someone escapes', emphasising that rehabilitation would curb 'recidivism' and expose systemic flaws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James O'Brien delivered this monologue as a stretch of motorway heading towards the ports of Dover and Folkestone has been shut for 'enhanced security checks' as the hunt for an escaped terror suspect continues.

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of HMP Wandsworth yesterday morning by escaping from the kitchens and clinging to the underside of a delivery van.

He was awaiting trial at after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base.

James began by questioning: "Why aren't prisons more politically pertinent?

"You really have Tories queuing up to compete about who can be cruelest about convicts."

"But it's pretty obvious almost all of the data supports the notion that if you look after prisoners much better than we currently do, if you prioritise rehabilitation over encouraging recidivism then you reduce enormously the likelihood of reoffending."

Read more: How suspected terrorist Daniel Khalife escaped HMP Wandsworth 'on back of food truck'

Met Police appeal for public help to find ex-soldier who escaped from prison

Kent Police said today: "The M20 coastbound carriageway between Junctions 8 and 9 has been temporarily closed due to delays caused by enhanced port security checks.

Drivers wanting to take the M20 near junctions 8 and 9 are being diverted away from the motorway. Freight is still allowed to use the M20.

Senior MP Michelle Donelan said that the prison escape should not be "politicised" as the hunt for Khalife continues.

James continued: "We've always said that the prison estate needs an upgrade and we need to expand the capacity," she told LBC.

"I saw one politician this morning being asked how come they could have only a third of people turning up for their shift at Wandsworth not too long ago. Did you know about that?

"You didn't know about that. I haven't talked about that, that's the kind of thing I should probably talking about.

"I don't know anything about that because it's not being reported on anywhere else."

"It's mad, right? That we are so sheeplike really. We are all seagulls ultimately even those of us who like to think that we're trawlers."

Read more: Murder suspect dies in police cell as body found in search for missing woman in Leicester

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs

James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien

Caller brands Grant Shapps appointment 'deeply offensive'.

'It is deeply offensive': Soldier expresses his discomfort at Grant Shapps appointment to Defence Secetary

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

'How have we ended up with a snake oil salesman as Defence Secretary?' James O'Brien asks

James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China

James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff
Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’
Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor
James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

1 month ago

Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes

36 mins ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits are basking in heat on the hottest day of the year

UK bakes on hottest day of the year as Brits enjoy late summer surge amid 32C temperature - with heat set to rise further
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter insists every penny raised by father went to NHS charity - and not spent on family home
William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout

Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal
The former officers entered their guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon

Five former Met Police officers plead guilty to sending racist WhatsApp messages about Meghan Markle
Meghan was originally set to 'take to the stage' during the closing ceremony.

Mystery ensues as Meghan Markle’s key role in Invictus Games closing ceremony disappears from media schedule
Police are preparing to launch an investigation into maternity care at an under-review NHS trust

Nottinghamshire Police to launch investigation into baby deaths and injuries at maternity unit
Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

Former soldier who escaped jail accused of spying for Iran as manhunt forces M20 motorway stretch to shut
Captain Tom Moore and his daughter

Captain Tom Moore's daughter made £70K in salary and expenses while donations for father's charity slumped
CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch Again

The terror suspect has yet to be found.

Welcome to 'Great Britain': Crumbling schools, undrinkable water, and a terror suspect on the loose, writes Nick Ferrari