'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien suggests that the reason there is so little media coverage of the ongoing train strikes is that ‘it’s not pushing the same buttons’ that it used to.

As the first of another three major rail strikes began today, James told his listeners: “There has to be a little bit more to it than fatigue, because the Mail and the Murdoch media don’t care whether you’re tired.”

Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef staged their latest walkout, meaning operators such as Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, London Northwestern and Thameslink could not run services as usual.

Giving evidence that the rightwing media don’t get tired of certain issues, James said: “Look at what they’ve done with trans issues.”

He continued: “It never makes the phones ring the trans conversation on any show- but if you’re desperate to torment some culture war and if you're desperate to give the Tories something to hide behind...

“If you’ve been cheerleading for them for 13 years you’re going to be desperate for the transgender story to attract a hell of a lot more attention than anybody in real life gives it."

“It’s insane…so when the unions come along, when this comes along why isn’t it getting more attention?”

James answered his own question: “Because it’s not pushing the old buttons, it's not as easy as it used to be and people don’t hate the unions anymore.”