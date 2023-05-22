NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

22 May 2023, 14:55

Mental Health Nurse details struggle to James O'Brien

By Anna Fox

Sir Keir Starmer pledged to reform the NHS if Labour won the next general election, marking his concerns by stating: "I don't think the NHS survives five more years of Tory government".

The NHS will be "beyond saving" if the Conservatives continue to mismanage the health service, says this mental health nurse to James O’Brien.

Concurring with the views outlined by Sir Keir Starmer, who stated in a speech highlighting Labour’s plans to reform the NHS, he said: "I don't think the NHS survives five more years of Tory government”.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Emma reiterated her views to James, stating the NHS has suffered “death by a million cuts” adding, “literally cuts from the Tory government”.

Caller's message after wife died of cancer.mp4

Detailing her career to James, Emma said: “It's heartbreaking to think a job that I’ve spent my whole career doing, I would never encourage anyone to enter my profession now.”

Continuing, she said: “I don’t think any Tory government will be as brave to dismantle the NHS on their watch, I think 5 more years would result in a situation beyond saving.”

READ MORE: Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

In a news briefing in Essex, Sir Keir said Labour's new targets for the health service would be part of a wider package of reforms if it is elected, with a focus on modernisation, hitting existing cancer targets, and cutting waiting lists.

Discussing current challenges plaguing the NHS, including “recruitment problems”, Emma said, “We put an advert out now and we get zero applicants routinely.

“We were already massively under-resourced, putting more pressure on the people already there, driving them to leave, and we're talking about things getting better in five years when we’ve trained a few more nurses, and it's not”.

READ MORE: Defiant Suella Braverman insists there was ‘nothing untoward’ over her handling of speeding offence

If Labour succeeded at the next general election, Sir Keir promised the NHS would be "fit for purpose," with ambulances arriving within seven minutes for cardiac arrest, that four-hour waiting targets will be met in A&E and that GPs will have the highest satisfaction rate on record under a Labour government.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI

Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer

James on Gove's renting reform

James O’Brien ponders: Is Michael Gove on to a ‘real winner’ with Renters’ Reform Bill?

James O'Brien breaks down the economic illogicality of Brexit after Nigel Farage admitted it has "failed"

'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'

Exclusive
Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

James O'Brien

'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare

'How can we trust the PM to fix the NHS' asks James O'Brien after it's revealed Rishi Sunak receives private healthcare
James O’Brien critiques opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10,000

James O’Brien takes aim at virtueless opponents of Joe Lycett ‘shredding’ £10K

james gesture

James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'
james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

2 days ago

Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

'Harry is a hysterical fantasist': Royal biographer lambasts the Sussexes for being 'manic publicity seekers'

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The historic cottage features an 'escape tunnel'

Unique house on sale featuring Tudor-era tunnel that allowed Catholics to escape when authorities visited
Boy racers push speeds near 200mph

'The real Fast & Furious': Inside world of boy racers who turn roads into Formula 1 tracks but 'don’t give a s*** about police'
Shakeel Afsar led the protests against The Kerala Story

Moment Muslim activists storm Birmingham screening of controversial Bollywood film about Islamic State
Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Mount Etna erupted last night.

Europe's most active volcano has first major eruption since 1992 as airport forced to cancel flights and shut overnight
Koci Selamaj was jailed for 36 years following her murder

Sabina Nessa's killer among 11 Albanian murderers 'to be deported' using new powers

Laura Nuttall has died

Laura Nuttall, 'fierce and tenacious' campaigner supported by Peter Kay, dies of brain cancer aged 23
Suella Braverman insisted she did 'nothing untoward' in relation to her speeding offence

Defiant Suella Braverman insists there was ‘nothing untoward’ over her handling of speeding offence
Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students