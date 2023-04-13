James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien: Is Suella Braverman guilty of what Sayeeda Warsi accuses her of?

By LBC

James O'Brien shares his hesitance to call out Suella Braverman's language as racist.

This comes after Tory Peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi spoke to James O'Brien and told him she felt the Home Secretary's rhetoric was "racist".

"What as a white person can you say, echoing what Sayeeda Warsi said on Tuesday? Suella Braverman is indulging in racist rhetoric, she is behaving like a racist.

"She is, Warsi would claim, almost hiding behind her own ethnicity she is insulated from the accusation of racist by being from a part of society that would be traditionally viewed as a potential victim of racism."

The former co-Chairwoman of The Conservative Party doubled down on what she had told James earlier in the week by publishing an article in The Guardian.

"Black and brown people can be racist too... however difficult it may be, I will not let cultural sensitivity and the colour of the Home Secretary’s skin stop me from speaking out," the Tory peer wrote.

The Baroness also took a swipe at Rishi Sunak, writing in her piece: "As the first Prime Minister from an ethnic minority background, he should not want to be remembered for presiding over a government that engaged in racist rhetoric."

“Black & brown people can be racist too & I will not let cultural sensitivity & the colour of the Home Secs skin stop me from speaking out

The faces within our cabinet may have changed, but attitudes & language being used are from a bygone era. Change it seems, is only skin deep” — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) April 12, 2023

"So there it is, 'Suella Braverman's own ethnic origin has shielded her from criticism for too long many people within The Conservative Party have been hesitant to call out what has been staring members in the face", James said.

"Not just within The Conservative Party but within the media as well," he declared, saying, "even relatively tireless critics of racism...are uncomfortable going after Suella Braverman."

"Does Suella Braverman get a pass on her racist rhetoric because of her ethnicity?", James continued.

"Sayeeda Warsi is adamant that she does. I agree, but I don't know that I would have had the guts to say that out loud if Sayeeda Warsi hadn't said it first, and that's a problem for me that needs to be addressed", the radio presenter said.

"The way she talks about dreaming about refugees - it's just weird and slightly sick - dreaming about refugees being deported against their will...it's just weird and it's sick", he added.

"It's obviously in some way shape or form, it's racist, and yet when I look at Suella Braverman, I see someone who in my mind's eye is much more likely to be a victim of racism than to be a proponent of it", James said.