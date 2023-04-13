James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

13 April 2023, 16:32

James O'Brien: Is Suella Braverman guilty of what Sayeeda Warsi accuses her of?

LBC

By LBC

James O'Brien shares his hesitance to call out Suella Braverman's language as racist.

This comes after Tory Peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi spoke to James O'Brien and told him she felt the Home Secretary's rhetoric was "racist".

"What as a white person can you say, echoing what Sayeeda Warsi said on Tuesday? Suella Braverman is indulging in racist rhetoric, she is behaving like a racist.

"She is, Warsi would claim, almost hiding behind her own ethnicity she is insulated from the accusation of racist by being from a part of society that would be traditionally viewed as a potential victim of racism."

READ MORE: 'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

LBC: Tory peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi condemns Suella Braverman for using ‘racist rhetoric’

The former co-Chairwoman of The Conservative Party doubled down on what she had told James earlier in the week by publishing an article in The Guardian.

"Black and brown people can be racist too... however difficult it may be, I will not let cultural sensitivity and the colour of the Home Secretary’s skin stop me from speaking out," the Tory peer wrote.

The Baroness also took a swipe at Rishi Sunak, writing in her piece: "As the first Prime Minister from an ethnic minority background, he should not want to be remembered for presiding over a government that engaged in racist rhetoric."

"So there it is, 'Suella Braverman's own ethnic origin has shielded her from criticism for too long many people within The Conservative Party have been hesitant to call out what has been staring members in the face", James said.

"Not just within The Conservative Party but within the media as well," he declared, saying, "even relatively tireless critics of racism...are uncomfortable going after Suella Braverman."

"Does Suella Braverman get a pass on her racist rhetoric because of her ethnicity?", James continued.

"Sayeeda Warsi is adamant that she does. I agree, but I don't know that I would have had the guts to say that out loud if Sayeeda Warsi hadn't said it first, and that's a problem for me that needs to be addressed", the radio presenter said.

READ MORE: Suella Braverman accused of being 'sock puppet' for Tory right and fuelling rebellion against her own migrant plan

Equalities campaigner says she fears 'consequences' of Suella Braverman 'perpetuating racist tropes'

"The way she talks about dreaming about refugees - it's just weird and slightly sick - dreaming about refugees being deported against their will...it's just weird and it's sick", he added.

"It's obviously in some way shape or form, it's racist, and yet when I look at Suella Braverman, I see someone who in my mind's eye is much more likely to be a victim of racism than to be a proponent of it", James said.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces
Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour
‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

'These are the consequences': Travel Editor says Brexit is to blame for massive queues at Dover

12 days ago

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marks & Spencer is shutting three more of its stores over the next fews days, after announcing last year it would close 67 of its bigger "full line" stores.

Marks & Spencer is closing three stores within days amid a major shake-up, will your local shop be affected?
Drake Bell has been reported missing in Florida

Disgraced Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported 'missing and endangered' as cops share concern for his welfare
Sources close to Jerry said she was 'blindsided' by her ex-husband's email.

Rupert Murdoch ended seven-year marriage to Jerry Hall in just 11 words over email

Union official Dr Rob Laurenson has apologised for going on holiday during the junior doctors’ strike

Junior doctors’ union leader apologises for ‘undermining’ strikes by going on holiday

Belarusian national Denis Kupcevich, 43, was using stolen identity details to defraud customers out of their hard-earned cash

Serial fraudster jailed for more than three years after conning hundreds of thousands using banking scam
Driver Craig Breen, 33, died in a crash ahead of the Croatia Rally

Rally driver Craig Breen dies in testing crash in Croatia

Tesco has dropped the price of their milk for the first time since 2020.

Weekly shops could be about to get cheaper, as Tesco cuts price of milk for first time in years
A Young Conservative politician has prompted fury after claiming Welsh people "have lower IQs", in a video on social media.

Fury after Young Conservative politician says 'Welsh people have lower IQs' following failed Cardiff councillor bid
Camilla Parker-Bowles alongside her coronation invite

Is Camilla going to be Queen after the King's Coronation?

Royal sources have said Prince William has no interest in talking to his brother at their father's coronation.

Prince Harry faces 'cold shoulder' from most Royals when he arrives for King's coronation