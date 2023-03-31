'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

31 March 2023, 13:01

By Alice Bourne

James O’Brien asked Kemi Badenoch if "she's seen a map", as he argued that the trans-Pacific alliance is a weak alternative to the EU.

After Kemi Badenoch told LBC this morning about the advantages of joining the Indo-Pacific bloc, James O’Brien has slammed the new “alliance” as a weak attempt at proving Remainers were wrong about Brexit.

This comes after the Prime Minister today announced a deal to join “CPTPP – a huge trade bloc in the Indo-Pacific” which, with Britain's admission, they claim “will now have a total GDP of £11 trillion.”

James began: “She couldn’t stop herself saying things like there’s strengths in numbers.

“I don’t know if she’s seen a map,” he then asked, but “if you're allying yourself with someone, which do you think is more helpful to have an alliance with your next door neighbour, or an alliance with someone in Mongolia or Peru?”

He then mocked: “Actually in this case I don’t even need to use Mongolia as a figure of speech because we are now joining a trading block that includes Peru.”

The government has said that: “Joining the dynamic Trans-Pacific partnership will cut tariffs on exports for UK industries including food, drink and cars and offer new advantages for business.”

James criticised the right wing press celebrating the deal: “Listen to this right, genuine headline in the United Kingdom in 2023: ‘Remainers are convinced that Britain is irrelevant, they’re set to be humiliated’. The failure of basic comprehension displayed in that headline is almost beyond my powers to articulate how stupid that position is.

Read More: 'I don't have figures': Business sec says Pacific trade deal will have bigger benefits than claimed but can't back it up

Read More: Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

“If like me you think it was stupid to become the first country in the history of humanity to impose economic sanctions on itself. If you think that was a stupid thing to do then you dream of nothing more than damage limitation.

“The idea that if we somehow signed some good trade deals it would be a humiliation for people that wished we hadn’t pulled out of the biggest trading bloc, the most successful trading bloc in history.

“I can’t get my head around how stupid that is,” he said, suggesting Remainers have not at all been proved wrong by this deal.

“I don’t understand what is wrong with these people,” he concluded.

“After 21 months of negotiations, this is the UK’s biggest trade deal since Brexit,” the government has said, with the UK becoming the “first European country to join CPTPP”. This, James has argued, is not a point of pride.

Read More: James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade

Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him

James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

James O'Brien and police officer try to unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien and police officer unpick Sunak's rationale behind anti-social behaviour plans

James O'Brien astonished by government going after country's poorest in promises to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'That makes me a bit queasy': James O'Brien says of Rishi Sunak targeting country's poorest

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget

Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

JoB Strike and press

'It's out of sight, out of mind': James O’Brien shocked at lacklustre media coverage on strikes

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric

James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job

James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien

James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet

Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'

Rishi Sunak NI EU

James O'Brien astonished at 'pro-Brexit PM' insinuating NI is 'privileged' because of ties to single market

James O'Brien and Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien calls Rishi Sunak 'remarkable' after Brexit deal announcement

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller
‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party
James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

5 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people have been arrested in connection with the case

British woman and her US serviceman husband among three suspects arrested for double shooting including her former lover
The robbery happened along Grayson Avenue in Pakefield

Two boys aged 15 and 14 arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 82, dies following night robbery at her home
Firefighters have revealed a toxic work culture in their brigades

Homophobic messages, racist photos and sexism: Firefighters reveal shocking work cultures after damning report
The BBC has announced that it has appointed John Hardie to launch the review into its social media guidance.

Review into impartiality guidance launches after Gary Lineker social media fury

The charge against Michael Vaughan have been dropped

Racism charge against ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan 'not proved' with witness accounts 'inconsistent'
Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel

Wouldn't it be ironic if the indictment actually strengthens Donald Trump, writes Jon Sopel
Falcon has died aged 59

Gladiators legend Falcon dies aged 59 after battle with cancer

Julia Wendell (l) and Madeleine McCann (r). Inset Praia da Luz

Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann claims 'sex trafficker is trying to lure her back to Portugal'
Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch: 'Depending how you look at it, EU trade is doing well'

Meghan Markle's half-sister sued Meghan for defamation, but the case has now been thrown out.

Meghan Markle wins case against her half-sister over comments about her being an 'only child'