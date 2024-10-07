Full Disclosure live on stage with James O'Brien and Carol Vorderman: Buy your tickets here

7 October 2024, 10:00

Full Disclosure live on stage with James O'Brien and Carol Vorderman: Buy your tickets here. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise
James O’Brien is recording his podcast live on stage to raise money for LBC’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

The award-winning LBC Presenter will be at the Leicester Square Theatre on Monday 10th February 2025 at 7pm for Full Disclosure Live.

James’s guest is Carol Vorderman. Carol is a presenter, journalist and political activist. Her latest book, ‘NOW WHAT? On a Mission to Fix Broken Britain’, has recently been published by Headline.

Full Disclosure with James O’Brien is LBC’s chart-topping podcast in which he sits down with a major name in the world of politics, showbiz or culture.

All proceeds will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

