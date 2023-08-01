Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

1 August 2023, 17:56

James is intrigued by this caller's theory behind climate change inaction.

By Grace Parsons

This James O'Brien caller says "hyperbolic discounting" is fuelling climate change inaction.

The United Nations' new climate change chief has said that doom-mongers do more harm than good. Professor Jim Skea has warned that apocalyptic messaging "paralyses" the public and stops them from fully understanding the crisis.

This caller, Richard in St Albans, told James O'Brien his theory behind climate change inaction.

Richard said: "You're going to love this phrase, it's called hyperbolic discounting. What it means is, we like certainty, our brains are prediction machines and we're risk averse, therefore this vision of the future we've been told about, we kind of discount it.

"In other words, we devalue it, we minimise it because we favour, we value the present. So by doing nothing, we get an ROI, obviously we call it risk of inaction.

"So that reward today is much, much better than the real one in the future because we've discounted it, we've minimised the future and that's why people do nothing."

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences

Richard went on: "It's the same reason people quit because they don't see the immediate reward, if they just keep going, they would get it.

"So rather than gluing yourself to the road or doing something crazy, what they're better off doing is actually showing us what the future, either good or bad, could look like and giving us some very practical steps, so that we make the future real."

"Return on investment is a classic thing in finance. We want something in the future, but we're not prepared to wait for it. So we just take what we want now and just sod the future basically," Richard concluded.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to press on with plans for new North Sea drilling - criticising Labour's position on energy security

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

'We should be respecting these people': Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman says she's been 'harassed for months' online by Johnny Mercer's wife after 'anti-Tory' storm

Carol Vorderman says she's been 'harassed for months' online by Johnny Mercer's wife after 'anti-Tory' storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O'Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

'He is the agent of corruption': James O'Brien condemn's lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

'He is the agent of corruption': James O'Brien condemn's lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O'Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report

'What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail's endorsement of Boris Johnson

'What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail's endorsement of Boris Johnson

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O'Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding 'reality' of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding 'reality' of post-EU business harm
James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites "Political Correctness" During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

10 days ago

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt

6 days ago

Woman claims passport photo is 'too hot' and she almost missed flight because security thought it was not her

Woman claims passport photo is 'too hot' and she almost missed flight because security thought it was not her
Margaret Ferrier is facing a by-election

By-election triggered as former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier loses seat following Covid breach

Robin Caliskal died on a family holiday on Monday

Family heartbreak as 'cute and clever' boy, 5, dies in pool just one hour after arriving for holiday with parents
The pub chain is set to close even more branches.

Wetherspoons to call last orders on even more pubs despite 29 closures already this year - is your local at risk?
Baker applauded for reply to PR company asking for 100 free cakes for celeb party and offering to pay in exposure

Baker applauded for reply to PR company asking for 100 free cakes for celeb party and offering to pay in exposure
House prices have slumped

UK house prices fall at fastest rate for 14 years amid interest rate uncertainty

England's Lionesses storm into World Cup last 16 after thrashing China

England's Lionesses storm into World Cup last 16 after thrashing China

The PM is facing pushback over concerns of newt protection laws.

Boris Johnson's pool plans
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
Gas storage tanks at National Grid's Grain LNG storage facility

How should the UK respond to Russia’s ‘weaponisation’ of energy this winter?