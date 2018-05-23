The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

This van driver gave a fascinating insight into how Brexit will affect business in Britain - leading some Brexiteers to admit they may have voted the wrong way.

Kieran told James O'Brien that his delivery company will go out of business almost immediately if Britain leaves the Customs Union.

He said that Brexit campaigners who say that frictionless borders are possible outside the Customs Union are liars, citing the huge amount of paperwork needed every time he delivers to Switzerland.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Speaking to LBC, he said: "I have a contract with Eurostar. Today, we were sent out in the early hours of the morning to Brussels. Load up and come home. We do that two or three times a week.

"No customs checks - all I have to do is list the goods on what's called a CNR form, an international delivery note.

"If we go outside the Customs Union, we need to do transit documents. They cost £75-£90 a pop. You have to go to Customs House in Dover to clear them. You have to park up.

"If you get sent down what's called a Route One, which I've had before, you're stuck there for six to seven hours waiting to clear them. On a quiet day, you can be out and clear in 45-50 minutes.

"If we were outside the Customs Union, all vehicles would have to do this."

The listener response to Kieran's call was huge.

@LBC

Very interesting caller on James obrien phone in van driver. I'm beginning to think I may have voted the wrong way. — Phil (@PhilBricktop) May 23, 2018

People like Kieran should be leading the negotiations, not those that are protecting their own interests and have no clue what it’s like dealing with people on the ground — Bal K Sandhu RD (@balsandhu) May 23, 2018