'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

4 July 2023, 12:28

James O'Brien tries to comprehend the "feudal" views of Tory MPs

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

As 25 Tory MPs call for immigration to be "drastically" reduced, James O'Brien tries to explain the "feudal" nature of their desire.

James O'Brien said: "There's no money on earth that would be enough to turn me into an efficient fruit picker or indeed, a radish sorter", he added, referring to one of the New Conservatives, Tom Hunt, and his comments about working in a radish sorting factory.

James said he also has "great admiration" for care workers, adding: "I cannot understand how you end up wanting to tell them that they're not welcome here", referring to the plans to scrap visas for foreign care workers.

"The idea of being on call for 8, 10, 12 hours, having to work really difficult shifts, again regardless of the pay, I would not want to do that unless I had very little choice", James said.

READ MORE: 'New Conservatives' insist loyalty to Rishi Sunak as they call for 'drastic' cut to immigration levels

James O'Brien blows apart irrationality behind Tory MPs calling for tighter immigration controls

He said that the job should be taken on by people who have a "capacity for care and compassion, which I don't see much evidence of among the 25 MPs who've styled themselves the New Conservatives".

"Now they're saying that one of the ways in which we might drive down immigration would be to stop people getting degrees, but I bet you 50 quid they don't mean their own children - they mean yours!" he exclaimed, calling it a "bizarre" and "almost feudal" mindset.

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak facing threat from right of Conservative party, as MPs demand cuts to 'destabilising' mass migration

"It's the other side of cap doffing. These are deeply inadequate people who think that we should be doffing our caps to them, and yet they march around the place claiming that they're speaking up for ordinary people or this mythical working class person who wants 30p Lee to defend his corner", James added.

"I'm yet to come across anybody in that category", he jabbed, "but if you are in it, I'd look forward to you explaining how encouraging colleagues to eat cat food is a great way of fighting back against the man, or indeed the establishment".

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report

James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM

The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion to prevent govt overruling Lords vote

'It's a mess': Baroness Jenny Jones to hold fatal motion blocking govt overruling House of Lords vote

Carol Vorderman

'Little Rishi who can't stand up to people': Carol Vorderman reports lack of support for the PM in recent polling

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

James O'Brien ponders media silence over continued rail strikes

'There has to be more to it than fatigue?’: James O’Brien is baffled by the media’s silence on continued train strikes

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?
james sunak thatcher

James O'Brien caller believes PM would preside over the demise of UK railways

ferrari lynch grinch

RMT's Mick Lynch insists he doesn't 'relish' in being portrayed as 'the Grinch'

JOB Pat Cullen RCN

RCN General Secretary tells LBC how the govt can end strike action

‘Fine, you’ve got me’: James O’Brien caller struggles to explain why nurses shouldn’t get inflation-linked pay rise

'Ridiculous': James O’Brien rejects caller's suggestion that nurses shouldn't get pay rises
Nick Ferrari 15/12/22

NHS strikes aren't 'shameful' says Health Minister

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia

2 days ago

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
Jamie Barrow has been found guilty of the murders of Fatoumatta Hydara and her daughters Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

Neighbour guilty of murdering mum and two daughters in fire at their Nottingham flat after 'row over rubbish'
Two Irish teenagers have died on the Greek party island of Ios

Greek police probe whether two Irish teenagers who died on party island had their drinks spiked
Thames Water has been fined over £3m

Thames Water fined over £3m for pumping ‘millions of litres’ of sewage into rivers near Gatwick
Couples have been told not to use the Wimbledon quiet room for sex

Wimbledon quiet prayer rooms should not be used for sex, couples told, after 'sounds of intimacy' heard
Orkney councillors today vote on the islands' future

Orkney to vote on quitting UK and rejoining Norway

The average 5-year fixed mortgage rate has increased to more than 6%

More misery for homeowners as average rate for a five-year fixed mortgage reaches 6%

Greig Oliver has died in a paragliding accident

Former Scotland rugby scrum half Greig Oliver dies aged 58 in freak accident as 'two paragliders smash into each other'
Spire Yale Hospital, where the liaison took place

Nurse struck off after patient she was having sex with died 'with trousers around ankles' and she failed to call 999
The former Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government should 'act immediately' and 'ban banks closing accounts' over free speech issues