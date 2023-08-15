'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

15 August 2023, 13:29

India Willoughby: The government, the British media, and the gender-critical movement are responsible for rise in homophobia

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

Former Loose Women panelist and trans woman India Willoughby discusses the rise of homophobic attacks.

James O'Brien spoke to former Loose Women panellist and trans woman India Willougby after two men were stabbed outside a Clapham gay bar in a homophobic attack, as police hunt for the knifeman.

The men, in their 20s and 30s, were approached by a man who attacked them with a knife on Sunday before fleeing.

India said to James: "You see attacks on drag queens, drag queen storytime. Now drag is not trans. Drag is gay culture and for me, thugs and bullies, they do not differentiate when you're out and about whether you're gay or trans.

"They're not checking who you are before throwing a punch, you're all the same."

Eyewitness photos showed police tape up outside the Two Brewers, a gay club on Clapham High Street.

The two men were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

The Met is trying to track down the attacker.

Read more: Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured

India went on to say: "It's all the responsibility of, to me as somebody who is trans, it's the government, it's British media who stand these flames in a horrendous way and unfortunately the gender critical movement.

"So it's those three components that have all come together and you cannot control hate. Once you give permission to hate one group it goes elsewhere."

Cllr David Robson, on Lambeth council, said: "As someone who was in the venue last night, I thank the Two Brewers' security staff who were exemplary in keeping everyone safe.

"Clapham High Street has faced challenges over the summer with ASB and other violent attacks."

Read more: Man arrested in Turkey and locked up for 20 days 'because he looked gay and was wearing a crop top'

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels

James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'

'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors

James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more

Exclusive
Carol Vorderman told James O’Brien that Jonny Mercer's wife has been ‘harassing me for months’

Carol Vorderman says she’s been ‘harassed for months’ online by Johnny Mercer’s wife after ‘anti-Tory’ storm

James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up

James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

James lambasts lack of media coverage of Boris Johnson's party with Lebedev

‘He is the agent of corruption’: James O’Brien condemn’s lack of coverage on Boris Johnson partying with Lebedev

James on illegal migration bill

'Who votes for this?': James O'Brien blasts political parties built upon 'bone-headed bigotry'

James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers

John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights
James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant
James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'
Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

23 days ago

gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bethany Cox denied the charges against her on Tuesday.

Eaglescliffe woman, 22, denies using ‘poison or other instrument’ to procure abortion during lockdown
Rishi Sunak met with staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital

Brits to see ‘the benefit in their bank accounts’ as inflation begins to come down, says Rishi Sunak
The forces issued a statement on Tuesday.

Victims and witnesses hit by Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach as forces apologise to more than 1,000 affected
Sadiq Khan risks another fight with motorists

Drivers' fury as TfL set to impose toll on the Blackwall Tunnel - as Sadiq Khan risks another clash with motorists
Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova have been charged

Three ‘Russian spies’ who lived in UK for a decade and baked cakes for neighbours charged in national security sting
Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer who shot and poured acid on father-of-two says he is 'knight in shining armour' as 'victim raped girlfriend'
Michael Jones was killed while working on Everton's new stadium

Worker who died in 'machinery incident' at Everton's new stadium named as 26-year-old fan of Premier League club
Rachel Zegler has been criticised for her Snow White comments

Star of Disney's Snow White live action film calls Prince Charming a 'stalker', as furious fans slam 'woke' remake
Whatever verdicts juries and voters eventually deliver on Trump the healing of a fractured nation feels a long way away

Whatever verdicts juries and voters eventually deliver on Trump, the healing of a fractured nation feels a long way away
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash