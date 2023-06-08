James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

James O'Brien tells this caller about an experiment he has thought up

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien ponders what the outcome would be if UK media prioritised reporting on environmental sustainability over other socio-political issues.

Speaking to Josh in Warrington, James O'Brien, offered a conjecture regarding UK media establishments.

James said: "If you got all of the media outlets in this country, specific to this country, that have spent much of the last 20 years trying to demonise people born elsewhere...

"If those front pages talked about things like Arctic Sea ice and global warming, with the rhetoric and the passion if you like, that they talk about in other countries, would that turn the oil tank around?"

"I mean if they used all of their powers for evil, if they suddenly started using them for good, would they still work, would they still be powered?"

James continued: "It would be an interesting experiment, wouldn't it?

"Just to literally put the same energy into reporting on the environment that you put into reporting on transgender toilets and see what happens.

"Instead of asking politicians whether or not a woman can have a penis, ask them how they feel about the fact that the summer ice and the Arctic, one of the key components of the earth's system has gone.

"I mean it's literally gone. It's the first major component of the earth system that we're going to lose because of global warming but hey ho, down with E-Scooters."

