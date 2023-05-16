'Breathtaking bone-headedness': James O'Brien reacts to Nigel Farage's admission that Brexit 'failed'

16 May 2023, 19:57

James O'Brien's reaction to Farage's Brexit backtrack

By Grace Parsons

James O'Brien criticises Brexiteers' "epic ignorance" for "pretending" that Brexit could have gone better after Nigel Farage's shocking comment on BBC's Newsnight.

After Nigel Farage admitted that "Brexit has failed", James O'Brien broke down the economic illogicality of Brexit.

"If it wasn't clear to you then that you were putting your trust in someone utterly, utterly undeserving of it, then it has to be clear to you now," he said of staunch Nigel Farage supporters in 2016.

James went on: "Because he's admitting it's a failure, as it was bound to be, and he's trying to blame it on other people, and he's dismissing expertise and evidence as he has always done, and he's treating you like a mug, which is what his entire life has been built upon."

Appearing on BBC's Newsnight yesterday, Nigel Farage said: "We're regulating our own businesses even more than they were as EU members. Brexit has failed."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

He reacted: "I told you they'd be fine. Nothing will touch them, they'll be absolutely fine. They'll all be fine. Every single one of them.

"Rocco Forte yesterday, 'Yeah, I might emigrate to Italy. It's awful in the European Union. That's why I backed Brexit and gave £100,000 to the Conservative Party. But, the way things are going in this country, I might emigrate to Italy.' Rocco Forte, what an absolute clown.

"They're everywhere," he said of Brexiteers. "Everywhere you turn these people, they're not going to be touched by it. Rishi Sunak, he's got £6-700 million to fall back on. [Do] you think he's going to struggle? With the cost of living?

"See, there's no schadenfreude. There's no joy in this."

READ MORE: 'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

James continued: "Today there is no celebration, there is no happiness. There's vindication and validation, but it's pointless really. There's no pleasure in it because we always knew it was going to happen."

"Now this claim that we should be removing regulations... the reason why we obey regulations that have been in place for years is so that we can carry on selling stuff into markets that have regulations. You remove all the regulations, where are you going to sell it?

"It's such epic ignorance, such breathtaking bone-headedness that now dedicates itself, or is now dedicated to, pretending that it could've gone better," James concluded.

READ MORE: James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James on voting age

James O’Brien: Conservatives have 'actively and successfully' sought to prevent legal British Citizens from voting

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'

Exclusive
Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'

James O'Brien

'You see the problem?': James O'Brien highlights Tory Party contractions over involvement with police

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs

James OB GoT

'A bit Game of Thrones': James O'Brien 'baffled' by the King's Coronation

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller says Coronation feels wrong during cost of living crisis

'Royal blood - nonsense!': James O'Brien caller rebukes King's Coronation amid cost of living crisis

'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary

Hong Kong Media mogul

'This is a British man!': Imprisoned media mogul's son and barrister join James O'Brien in plea for freedom

JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child

James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest

James O'Brien is fed up with those who claim to 'love our country' voting in saboteurs and arsonists.'

James O'Brien lambasts those who claim to 'love their country' while voting in 'saboteurs and arsonists'

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

James O'Brien asks if Suella Braverman gets 'a pass on her racist rhetoric' because of her race

Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure of his business

Frustrated caller brands Boris Johnson a 'liar' after Brexit forced the closure his business

James O'Brien soliloquizes on situation in Northern Ireland.

'Flags and feelings prioritised over facts and figures!': James O'Brien realises perfect Brexit summary

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi brands Suella Braverman's rhetoric as 'racist'

'I am calling her rhetoric racist!': Tory Peer condemns Home Secretary Suella Braverman

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

James O'Brien points out contradiction between 'looking after our own' healthcare staff while opposing their strikes

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

James O'Brien

Ashamed Brexit voter 'bitterly regrets' his decision to leave the EU

James O'Brien on trans-Pacific trade deal

'What is wrong with these people?': James O'Brien ridicules Kemi Badenoch's trans-Pacific trade deal

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid
‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Boris Johnson and Matt Frei

‘He’s human and we all related to him’: Caller jumps to Boris Johnson's defence

3 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for their migrant rhetoric

'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate during a visit to the Percy Community Centre in Bath

Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'
'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice

'We are now properly a self-governing country again': Brexit has been a success insists George Eustice
Prince Harry wants to be able to pay for police protection while in the UK

Police are not 'private bodyguards for the wealthy,' Prince Harry told as he brings legal challenge over his UK security
MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police after MP accused of serious sexual assault

MP Julian Knight under investigation by Essex Police following accusation of serious sexual assault
Mr Altman spoke about ChatGPT at the US Congress

'Things can go quite wrong… democracy is threatened': ChatGPT creators face questions from US Congress
England’s children placed fourth in a global education league table for reading

Children in England are the best readers in the Western world, new global comparison finds

Phillip hasn't posted to social media in a week and has limited comments on his posts.

Phillip Schofield ‘turns off’ parts of his social media amid ‘feud’ with This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby
Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight

Aristocrat's dad left 'fuming' after Brexit passport clause sees him turned away from Ryanair flight
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: There's a multi-sided mutiny on the poop deck of HMS Britannia - poop everywhere in post-Brexit Britain
Prince Andrew has reportedly demanded a face-to-face summit with King Charles

Prince Andrew demands 'face-to-face summit with King Charles' as he has 'no plans' to move out of Royal Lodge