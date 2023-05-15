'Suella Braverman has to stop playing silly games': Shelagh Fogarty demands 'respectful' migrant rhetoric

15 May 2023, 21:08

Shelagh Fogarty: Migrant rhetoric just needs to be 'respectful'

By Grace Parsons

Shelagh Fogarty lambasts Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick for lacking 'truth' and 'pragmatism' when discussing the migrant crisis.

In a partisan speech on Monday, Suella Braverman was due to say Brexit, and the chance to restrict migration, would encourage economic growth and suggest Britain train its own lorry drivers and fruit pickers to plug the gaps in the labour market.

Reacting to the Home Secretary's speech, Shelagh Fogarty rebuked both Suella Braverman and the Minister for Immigration, Robert Jenrick.

"All she needs to do, Suella Braverman, is to stop playing silly games and be respectful about human beings. And Jenrick, where's he come out of the traps little Mr Sweet Face, and then out he comes with all his racist claptrap as well."

"Truthful, pragmatic. That's all we need," Shelagh continued.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Darren in Basingstoke, the caller who was in conversation with Shelagh, said: "I like what Sir Keir Starmer has said, he's opened up a conversation piece.

"That's quite brave because I'm sure there'll be some advisers in his party that say, 'Don't say that because we could lose this corner of the UK's vote.'"

This conversation came after Sir Keir Starmer joined Nick Ferrari at Breakfast also on Monday. The Labour leader said it was not right that someone could contribute to the economy and communities for 30 years and not have a say in national votes.

"Everybody needs far more intelligent, articulate, honest, truthful, and pragmatic about the language they're using."

Shelagh cut in: "But also policies. Policies that genuinely support communities."

READ MORE: No vote after 30 years in UK 'feels wrong': Starmer weighs up letting millions of EU citizens vote in national elections

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

Exclusive
Angel Lynn was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend

Kidnapped Angel Lynn has 'blocked out' memories of her attacker after being left brain-damaged by falling out of van

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who believes objectifying women is "normal human behaviour"

Shelagh Fogarty shocked by caller who claims objectifying women is 'normal human behaviour'

Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy

Shelagh on domestic violence

Caller fears child protection services will 'only believe’ her when her child 'turns up in a body bag’

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
"I feel genuinely scared of my government."

LBC caller feels 'genuinely scared' of the government following mini-budget fallout

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Letby said it was not unusual for her to take photos of cards she had sent and received.

Lucy Letby photographed thank you card from parents of two alleged victims as 'something to remember', court hears
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Labour plans to allow EU citizens to vote in UK general elections 'may never see the light of day', says former Home Sec
Pregnant mother-of-two, 36, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court

Pregnant mother-of-two, 38, dies following M66 crash as driver who caused the accident appears in court
The founder of refugee charity Care4Calais has apologised after threatening to drag a volunteer “out by your f***ing hair”.

Refugee charity founder Clare Moseley apologises for threatening to drag volunteer out 'by your f***ing hair’
Dorset Police have launched an investigation after a dozen vehicles were set ablaze.

Dozen vehicles torched as police investigate string of arson attacks across Dorset

The UK's first autonomous bus service has launched in Edinburgh

‘Autonomous’ driverless buses which need two staff on board launch in Edinburgh