'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search

26 October 2023, 17:30

Shelagh Fogarty speaks to Ricardo dos Santos after two Met police officers were found guilty

By Anna Fox

British world championships medallist Bianca Williams and Portugal Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos, were handcuffed outside their home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two Metropolitan police officers, who claimed to smell cannabis as they stopped and searched the athletes Bianca Williams and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, have been sacked for gross misconduct.

Claiming they were racially profiled, British world championships medallist Bianca Williams, 29, and Portugal Olympic sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos, 28, were handcuffed and searched outside their home in July 2020.

Ricardo Dos Santos joined Shelagh Fogarty after the conclusion of the officers' disciplinary hearing.

Shelagh asserted: "Smoking and sprinting don't really go together, do they?"

Replying, the Portuguese sprinter said: "I've never drunk alcohol and I've never smoked in my life and it's something that I've been against always.

"But for them to open my car door and say that they can smell cannabis, you know, it's very funny."

The couple were pulled over by officers in Maida Vale as they returned from a training session and were searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons. Nothing was found.

Shelagh questioned Mr Dos Santos on the incident, stating: "There's an extra level here, for a black boy in particular.

"Do you think every black family has that conversation?"

Read more: Inside the Maine bowling alley massacre: Survivors hid between pins and machines as gunman killed 22 people

Replying, the Portuguese sprinter noted: "Unfortunately, I believe so and it's one of the conversations that it's it's part of growing up that we unfortunately have to deal with."

Caller believes Brits supporting Ukraine is 'investing billions of dollars in death'

He added: "We have to have this conversation until this problem disappears."

Referencing the murder of Stephen Lawrence, the athlete said: "I'm still having the same issues that his generation did 30 years on and it's it's sickening, really".

Read More: Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten and boyfriend chat in dock as they face trial for killing baby and dumping it in shed

PC Jonathan Clapham and PC Sam Franks were sacked following the hearing, for lying about smelling cannabis in Mr Dos Santos' car.

They had breached professional standards of police behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity.

The Met noted that the family had "deserved better" and apologised to them for their "distress".

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert

Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war

Sister of missing Israeli woman

'We hope she's hiding somewhere': Sister of missing Israeli festival goer fears she is being held hostage by Hamas

Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together

Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Jon Venables should not be released, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller

Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller

1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

strikes

Strikes won't impact adequacy of ambulance service says caller who 'laid in back of ambulance dying' last Christmas
Shelagh Fogarty 21/12/22

'I've never seen the NHS under as much pressure as it is now', says Nuffield Trust Chief

Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

The IDF has pummelled Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion, while the military vowed to expand its ground operations

Israel 'expands ground operations tonight' as world holds its breath for Gaza invasion

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked
The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends
Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting