Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

18 July 2023, 16:53

Ex-policeman: White officers are 'scared' of black men

By Grace Parsons

After Sir Mark Rowley announced plans to reform the Met, this ex-police officer says the commissioner will achieve "absolutely nothing".

As Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley reveals plans to overhaul the police force, this ex-police officer, Derek in Beckingham, outlined to Shelagh Fogarty the racism he received from white officers during his service.

This comes after the report by Baroness Casey revealed shocking failings within the UK's biggest police force.

Derek said: "Unfortunately, Shelagh, if the white males in the police are honest, they're just scared of black men. It's fear that drives a lot of what you're listening to and I saw that when I joined the police.

"You'd walk into a room and could physically feel that people were scared of you."

He continued: "They're naturally encouraged to be scared of black men -"

Shelagh cut in: "They're encouraged to be? By whom?"

The former officer responded: "Well, by the culture, when you join, the police have to have a bogeyman. There's an enemy. If you're fighting crime, there has to be something you can attach to who you're fighting against and a lot of the time, that natural fear of the black man rises to the surface."

READ MORE: More 'visible' policing on London's streets to help restore trust, Met Chief tells LBC

Caller demands that the Met Commissioner 'gets rid of bad apples' through 'psychological testing'

Derek went on: "Officers who I liked and got on with would say to me, 'Derek you're not scared of us, we're scared of you.'"

Shocked, Shelagh asked: "They'd say it explicitly?'

Derek confirmed: "They've said it. I could give you so many examples of where their fear was palpable."

READ MORE: Daniel Morgan's family to receive £2m over Met's murder probe failings in one of British policing's biggest ever payouts

The former officer forewarned: "You'll be having this conversation in five years' time, it will still be that they're scared..."

Shelagh asked Derek if he believed that Mark Rowley would achieve anything with his reformation plans.

Derek responded: "Absolutely not. For me, when I was in the police, I just thought, why can't these people just be honest and say things as they are and we would perhaps get somewhere."

READ MORE: Met to treat male predators the same as terrorists in £366 million plan to overhaul force

Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

Shelagh and Caller Louis on interest rates

Shelagh Fogarty caller condemns government and banks of 'daylight robbery' following interest rate rises

Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons

Shelagh Fogarty

'Where is Steve Barclay?': Shelagh Fogarty 'pleads' with doctors and government to end on-going strikes

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts

s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings

Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments
‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

Paramedic, who voted to strike, explains why he wants to leave NHS

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved
Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

